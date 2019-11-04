International Development News
Cubs exercise Rizzo's 2020 option

The Chicago Cubs picked up the 2020 option on first baseman Anthony Rizzo on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Rizzo, a three-time All Star, will earn $16.5 million next season, his ninth with the Cubs.

The 30-year-old Rizzo batted .293 with 27 homers and 94 RBIs in 146 games in 2019. Chicago also holds a $16.5 million team option on Rizzo for 2021.

Rizzo, a big fan favorite, has hit 217 of his 218 career homers since joining his club. His other one was for San Diego in 2011 prior to the Padres trading him to the Cubs following the season. Overall, Rizzo has a .273 average and 729 RBIs in 1,207 games. He had topped 30 homers four times and also has four 100-RBI campaigns.

