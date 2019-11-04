Flames F Lucic suspended two games

Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic has suspended two games Sunday for roughing the Columbus Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood on Saturday. Sherwood ended up behind the net after taking a wrist shot on goal, with Lucic coming in and throwing a punch to the face that knocked Sherwood to the ice.

Lucic will be able to return Thursday for a home game against the New Jersey Devils. The Flames acquired Lucic in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers this summer. He has three assists and no goals in 16 games this season.

The 31-year-old Lucic collected six goals and 20 points in 79 games with the Oilers last season. In 906 games during his NHL career that included stops with the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings, he has totaled 198 goals and 504 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)