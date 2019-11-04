Fox leads Kings in easy victory over Knicks

International Development News
  • Reuters
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 07:47 IST
  • Created: 04-11-2019 07:47 IST
De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points and the visiting Sacramento Kings cruised to a 113-92 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Fox made 8 of 18 shots and posted his fourth 20-point game of the season while also adding six assists. He capped his big night with a breakaway windmill dunk with 3:22 remaining and a deflected no-look pass for a 3-pointer by Harrison Barnes a little over a minute later.

Buddy Hield added 22, hitting five 3-pointers as the Kings shot 48.2 percent and made 15 3-pointers. Barnes, who hit the game-winning shot Friday against Utah, contributed 19 while Richaun Holmes and Nemanja Bjelica chipped in 14 and 10 respectively. New York's Marcus Morris led all scorers with 28 points and rookie RJ Barrett added 22. New York's other three starters (Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, and Frank Ntilikina) combined for 12 points as the Knicks shot 40 percent and were a dreadful 20 of 31 from the foul line.

The Kings improved to 2-5 and won their second straight game after starting off with five straight losses. They beat the Knicks for the fourth straight time and led for the final 43:51. New York dropped to 1-6 and lost its third straight since Monday's comeback win over Chicago. The Knicks were handed their most lopsided loss of the season, and by early in the third quarter, fans could be heard chanting for coach David Fizdale to be fired.

The Kings shot 52.2 percent and built a 32-23 lead after the opening quarter. Fox and Hield were resting when the Kings scored the first 11 points of the second and took a 43-23 lead on a 3-pointer by Bogdan Bogdanovic with 7:34 left. The Knicks missed 10 straight shots but used an 11-3 run to get within 46-34 on a Morris 3-pointer with 4:37 left. However, the Kings closed out the half with a 15-7 spurt for a 61-41 lead.

The Kings kept rolling and took a 72-44 lead on a dunk by Holmes with 8:57 remaining in the third when fans began chanting for Fizdale's firing. Sacramento held a 90-64 lead going into the fourth after Cory Joseph hit a short jumper right before the buzzer and never let the lead slip below 16 the rest of the way.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

