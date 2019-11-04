International Development News
Development News Edition

Leclerc, Vettel down in the dumps over Ferrari slump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Austin
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 09:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 09:17 IST
Leclerc, Vettel down in the dumps over Ferrari slump
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Charles Leclerc said he had no idea why Ferrari slumped so dramatically at the United States Grand Prix where he finished a distant fourth and team-mate Sebastian Vettel retired with a suspension failure. The Italian team had reeled off six successive pole positions before their arrival at the Circuit of the Americas where Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas took pole and won the race, followed home by newly-crowned six-time world champion and team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

"I was not expecting that," said Leclerc. "It did not seem right. "The first stint was extremely hard and I believe this was the main problem of the race, but to be completely honest I have no explanation.

"The front left felt very weird. We need to analyze that because I've never had this feeling before. I'm pretty sure something was not right on this stint. "Then on the two others the pace was not as bad." Vettel said he had no explanation for his car's breakdown.

"I had a decent start, I was just on the dirty side -- and then I had no place to go at Turn One. "I was really struggling for grip, especially at right-handers. It was a very different car, so I asked if they had seen something or if something is broken.

"A couple of laps after that we had the failure. I assume that it must have been an issue before. I don't know if it's related to the track, but on the other hand we've done so many laps. Why now, and not Friday?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Leclerc, Vettel down in the dumps over Ferrari slump

Charles Leclerc said he had no idea why Ferrari slumped so dramatically at the United States Grand Prix where he finished a distant fourth and team-mate Sebastian Vettel retired with a suspension failure. The Italian team had reeled off six...

'Overwhelmed' Hamilton wins sixth world title, closes in on Schumacher record

Lewis Hamilton clinched his sixth world title, but not in the style he hoped for on Sunday when he finished second behind his triumphant Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in an eventful United States Grand Prix. The 34-year-old Briton foug...

Talks on Asian trade deal "conclusive", Thai minister says

Talks to agree what could be the worlds biggest trade bloc were conclusive and an announcement on their success will be made later on Monday, Thailands commerce minister said on Monday. The prospects of reaching an agreement on the 16-natio...

James’ triple-double leads surging Lakers past Spurs

LeBron James produced his second straight triple-double, and Anthony Davis scored 25 points and took 11 rebounds as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 103-96 on Sunday to win their fifth straight game. James fini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019