Jets CB Roberts rips fans in profane post

  • Reuters
  • New York
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 09:57 IST
  • Created: 04-11-2019 09:54 IST
New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts posted a profanity-laced rant on Instagram targeting the team's fans after Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. "I'm sorry but it gotta be said!" Roberts wrote on his Instagram story. "All y'all fake a-- fans f---in kill me wit dat negative s---, if u gon rock wit us then rock wit us but if u ain't shut tf up please & go like another team! And another thing y'all need to stop @'n players talkin crazy becaus y'all known dam well you wouldn't buss a dam grape in a fruit fight! Ok i'm done have a nice day!"

After a reporter posted a screen grab of Roberts' post and commented, "Darryl Roberts is not happy with #Jets fans, apparently," Roberts clarified his position on Twitter. "Nah I love the loyal fans stop putting words in my mouth," Roberts wrote.

Roberts had three tackles and two pass breakups in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, who entered the game winless. He was involved in the coverage on two Miami touchdown passes, although the first involved an apparent miscommunication with a teammate. The Jets fell to 1-7 with the loss.

