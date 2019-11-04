International Development News
Javeria Khan becomes third female cricketer to play 100 ODIs for Pakistan

Javeria Khan on Monday became the third female cricketer to play 100 ODIs for Pakistan.

Pakistan cricketer Javeria Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Javeria Khan on Monday became the third female cricketer to play 100 ODIs for Pakistan. She achieved the feat in the ongoing second ODI against Bangladesh here at Gaddafi Stadium. With 2,611 runs, Javeria is also the highest run-getter for Pakistan in the ODIs.

Only two cricketers, bowler Sana Mir and skipper Bismah Maroof have featured in more than 100 ODIs for Pakistan. Javeria could not make a big impact in her 100th game, scoring just 24 runs off 33 balls, after Pakistan opted to bat first.

In the first ODI, Pakistan women's team defeated Bangladesh by 29 runs. Bangladesh struggled right from the beginning in their run-chase and had their three batters back in the pavilion in the first 10 overs.

Sana Mir made inroads in her first over with the wicket of Murshida Khatun (4) and trapped Sanjida Islam LBW for a duck in the second over. When debutant Sadia Iqbal scalped Sharmin Akhter's wicket in the penultimate ball of the 10th over, Bangladesh had lost their third wicket with only 41 runs on the board.

Nigar Sultana's half-century instilled hope in Bangladesh's chase. But when she lost her wicket in the 47th over off Mir's bowling, Pakistan had firmly gripped the match as Bangladesh required 40 off 21 balls. Earlier, Pakistan after opting to bat managed to score 215 runs in 48.5 overs, thanks to Nahida Khan's half-century. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

