Asia Pacific Golf Summit gets underway in Gurugram

The Asia Pacific Golf Summit (APGS), which has come to India for the first time, began here on Monday and is supported by the Ministry of Tourism. The 13th edition of the summit is being held at the DLF Golf & Country Club till November 6.

The annual event will see international speakers discuss various operational and business aspects of golf in the context of the summit's theme which is "A 5G Mindset For Golf's Future In Asia." "We have considered India as a possible venue since 2012 and are delighted that it's finally happening in a nation as vast and diverse as India," said Mike Sebastian, Chief Executive Officer of the Asia Pacific Golf Group, the owner and producer of APGS.

"We believe that we have a venue and a country that is going to lead the thrust and growth of golf in Asia and together with China and the rest of Asia," he added.

