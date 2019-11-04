International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 16:27 IST
Soccer-Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Serie A was marred by alleged racism at the weekend when Brescia forward Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch at Verona and the referee stopped play for around four minutes after home fans allegedly made monkey noises. DELEGATE SAYS ONLY 15 PEOPLE INVOLVED IN RACIST INSULTS

The delegate at the Verona-Brescia match has reported that "only" 15 people were involved in the alleged racist insults which could mean the home club will escape sanctions, according to a report in Gazzetta Dello Sport on Monday. Gazzetta quoted the delegate's report as saying that "they were only about 15 (in number) plus some applause for Balotelli started from the rest of the curve."

According to Serie A's disciplinary code, sanctions in such cases depend upon how perceptible the chanting is. Earlier this season, Cagliari escaped punishment after their fans allegedly made monkey noises when Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku stepped up to take a penalty.

Serie A's disciplinary tribunal is expected to rule on the case on Tuesday. Verona won the match 2-1. CLUBS DISAGREE

Verona coach Ivan Juric said he did not hear anything and was backed up by club president Maurizio Setti. "I confirm that we didn't perceive anything," said Setti.

However, a video taken from the stands and published on Twitter suggested that the monkey noises were loud. Brescia said Verona's comments were "no less serious" than the abuse itself.

"The statements of senior managerial representatives of the Verona club to television and media organizations appeared an attempt to deny or minimize the gravity of the incident," it said. BRESCIA FIRE CORINI

Brescia coach Eugenio Corini was sacked following the defeat which left his side 18th in the 20-team table with seven points from 10 games. The club did not thank the coach for his contribution or give any details.

Brescia is the fifth team to part company with their coach this season following Sampdoria, Genoa, AC Milan, and Udinese. PIOLI BLAMES THE FIXTURE LIST

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli used one of the oldest excuses in football to help explain his team's 2-1 home defeat by Lazio on Sunday -- an unfair fixture list. Pioli complained that Milan had played their previous match on Thursday while Lazio was previously in action on Wednesday.

"I don't want to criticize anyone but we had one day less to rest than Lazio and of course, that makes a difference," he said. "Whoever makes the calendar should show more respect for Milan." Milan has a full week to prepare for their next game, away to leaders Juventus, while the Turin side travels to Russia to face Lokomotiv Moscow in a Champions League match on Wednesday.

TORINO MUST IMAGINE THAT EVERY OPPONENT IS JUVENTUS Struggling Torino produced one of their best performances of the season in an honorable 1-0 derby defeat to Juventus, prompting coach Walter Mazzarri to tell his players that they must imagine they are facing their more glamorous neighbors every week.

The Bulls, who finished seventh last season, have lost six of their first 11 matches in their worst start to a season since they were relegated in 2008-09. "I told the lads that I am proud of what they did tonight but from now on they must play every match with the same determination and hunger," he said.

"The real step up in quality now must be seeing black and white shirts on every opponent they face. If they keep that attitude, I am sure they will start raking in the points."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking regulation of boats

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Government on a petition seeking directions to regulate boats across the country. A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana sought the governments response on a petition filed by former ...

Can Fin Homes Q2 net profit rises 20 pc to Rs 97.6 cr

Can Fin Homes on Monday reported 20 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 97.62 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The companys had posted Rs 81.55 crore net profit in July-September quarter previous fiscal.Total income from opera...

EIB appoints Alfredo Abad as head of Cairo office to boost engagement

The European Investment Bank has appointed Alfredo Abad as the banks head of the Cairo office to strengthen engagement with Egyptian partners. Alfredo Abads previous experience covering multilateral development and external relations will m...

UK's Labour Party will examine proposal to ban private jets

Britains opposition Labour Party said on Monday it would examine closely a proposal to ban private jets and consult with the industry about a phase-out date for the use of fossil-fuel private planes. Andy McDonald, the opposition spokesman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019