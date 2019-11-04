International Development News
Development News Edition

Spurs consider appeal over Son's red card in Gomes incident

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:17 IST
Spurs consider appeal over Son's red card in Gomes incident

London, Nov 4 (AFP) Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hinted the club may appeal against Son Heung-min's red card following the horrific injury suffered by Everton's Andre Gomes in the 1-1 draw. Pochettino -- whose side were denied a first away win in the league since January with a late stoppage time equaliser from Cenk Tosun -- blamed VAR for the red card as Son had been initially just booked on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Portuguese international's injury -- a fracture dislocation to his right ankle which he will have surgery on Monday -- occurred as his momentum from Son's trip saw him crash into Spurs defender Serge Aurier. Pochettino -- whose side remain in the bottom half in 11th place with 13 points from their first 11 games -- expressed his sorrow for Gomes but said a visibly distressed Son had not intended to provoke such an injury.

"It was clear it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happened afterwards," said Pochettino. "It is unbelievable to see a red card. In that situation we need to help because the decision of the referee was a yellow card but the VAR changed the decision.

"It is the latest example of it being not clear. VAR needs to check if it was a bad tackle from Son and judge the action, not what happened after. "I don't know what will happen now (in terms of an appeal). The club will see if it is possible but what we cannot change is what happened after (the incident)."

The Premier League issued a statement after the game to clarify why the card had been upgraded, in which it said: "The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge." Pochettino expressed his gratitude in the way the Everton players handled the incident and especially the behaviour of the captain Seamus Coleman, who suffered a similar injury in March 2017.

"The players from Everton were fantastic," said Pochettino. "The captain came to the dressing room to console Son.

"I want to say thank you to the players and Coleman, who came in on behalf of the squad of Everton." Tosun said he and his team-mates could not understand what Gomes was saying.

"Everybody is sad inside. Some players, they nearly cried," said the Turkey international. "He was in shock, his eyes were open so big. He was like crying, shouting and screaming.

"I just tried to hold him and speak to him. I tried to tell him to stay calm. We couldn't understand him." Gomes has received plenty of messages of support, ranging from players in the Portugal national team to his former team-mates at Barcelona. Among Premier League players, Dele Alli, who scored Tottenham's goal in the match. AFP PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump officials shun impeachment inquiry as lawmakers prepare public hearings

Some witnesses called to testify in the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday and later this week are defying Democratic lawmakers requests to appear in closed door hearings before the investigation moves into its p...

MD & CEOs of CRAs shall not be members of rating committees, says Sebi

The managing director and chief executive officers of credit rating agencies shall not be members of their rating committee, Sebi on Monday said while putting in place norms for enhanced governance and accountability of credit rating agenci...

Indian Overseas Bank widens net loss to Rs 2,254 cr in Sept quarter

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank on Monday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 2,253.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 487.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous ...

Central team to review welfare schemes in Raj

A Central government team will visit Rajasthan to review the execution of various public welfare schemes of the Union rural development and panchayati raj ministry in the state, an official said on Monday. As part of the 7-day visit startin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019