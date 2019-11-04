Arrieta exercises $20M option to stay with Phillies

Right-hander Jake Arrieta exercised his $20 million player option to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. The 33-year-old signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Phillies in March 2018 that contained an opt-out clause after the 2019 season.

Arrieta's leverage on the free-agent market likely would have been limited after a season in which he finished 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA and missed time due to surgery for a bone spur in his right elbow. The 2015 National League Cy Young Award winner with the Chicago Cubs, Arrieta is 18-19 with a 4.26 ERA and 248 strikeouts in 308 1/3 innings since joining the Phillies.

His career record is 106-75 with a 3.72 ERA in 252 games (246 starts) over 10 big league seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2010-13), Cubs (2013-17) and Phillies. --Field Level Media

