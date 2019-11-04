International Development News
Tennis-Clijsters' 2020 comeback delayed by knee injury

  • Reuters
  • Brussels
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:57 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Kim Clijsters' tennis comeback in January has been pushed back as she recovers from a knee injury, the four-time Grand Slam champion said on Monday. Clijsters, 36, last played on the WTA tour in 2012 and had announced in September that she was planning to make a comeback when the new season begins in January.

"I've had to make the decision that I will not be able to compete in January. I am undergoing rehab and treatment for a knee injury," Clijsters said on Twitter. "It's a setback but I'm determined as ever to get back to the game I love."

Clijsters' decision to make a comeback will mark her second return to the sport after first retiring in 2007 to start a family. With 41 singles titles to her name, Clijsters hung up her racket after the 2012 U.S. Open and later worked as a tennis commentator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

