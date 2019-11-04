International Development News
Parshant Kanhaiya rewrites 33-year-old junior pole vault record

  • PTI
  • Guntur
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 22:00 IST
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:58 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Haryana's Parshant Singh Kanhaiya broke the 33-year-old national under-20 pole vault record at the 35th National Junior Athletics Championships here on Monday. The defending champion set the new mark at 5.05m in the same venue where he set under-18 records of 4.75m two years ago. It was the third-best effort by an Indian pole vaulter this year behind Siva Subramaniam (5.16m) and KG Jessan (5.10).

Kanhaiya went past Vijay Pal Singh's national under-20 mark of 5.00m set in the World Junior Athletics Championships in Athens in 1986. He was pushed hard by Rakesh Gond (Maharashtra) whose clearance at 4.90m was his personal best. There were also national records for Tamil Nadu's PM Thabitha (girls under-18 100m hurdles) and Haryana's Amit (boys under-16 5000m race walk) on the third day of competitions.

Meet records were rewritten by Kerala's Aparna Roy (girls under-20 100m hurdles), Delhi's Chanda (Girls under-20 3000m), Haryana's Anisha Dahiya (girls under-20 hammer throw), Tejas Ashok Shirse and Delhi's Harshita Sheraawat (girls under-18 hammer throw) in what was quite an eventful day.

