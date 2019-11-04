International Development News
Development News Edition

ITF shifts Pakistan tie to neutral venue, Rohit Rajpal is India’s non-playing captain

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 23:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 23:26 IST
ITF shifts Pakistan tie to neutral venue, Rohit Rajpal is India’s non-playing captain
Image Credit: Pixabay

In a big relief for India's national tennis federation, world governing body ITF on Monday decided to shift country's Davis Cup tie against Pakistan from Islamabad to a neutral venue, hours after Rohit Rajpal was named captain for the upcoming matches. The November 29-30 contest has already been rescheduled once owing to security concerns raised by India.

The tie was scheduled to be held in September but was delayed when India expressed concerns about the safety of their players due to the prevailing diplomatic tensions between the two nations after the revocation of Article 370. "Following a review of the latest advice given by the ITF's independent security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision that the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India on 29-30 November, 2019 must be played at a neutral venue," the ITF said in a statement.

"The ITF and Davis Cup Committee's first priority has always been the safety of athletes, officials and spectators and the decision was made on this basis," the statement added. According to Davis Cup regulations, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) now has the choice to nominate a neutral venue. It has five working days to confirm their proposed venue.

The hostilities between the two nations heightened after Pakistan opposed India's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into union territories. Earlier in the day, the AITA named former India player and chairman of its selection panel Rohit Rajpal as team's non-playing captain, signalling an end to Mahesh Bhupathi's era.

There was speculation that veteran Leander Paes could be considered for the job after the 46-year-old made himself available following pullouts by top players and captain Bhupathi. The AITA made the decision at its Executive Committee meeting, which was followed by Annual General Meeting in Chandigarh.

AITA President Parveen Mahajan said the federation will not go back on its decision to make Rajpal captain. "Rohit will stay as captain of the side. He will talk to the top players if they are available. We were ready to send team Pakistan too but it's an excellent decision. We welcome it," Mahajan told PTI.

AITA sources added that Bhupathi, whose term had ended in December 2018, may not be considered for the job, for he refused national duty. Bhupathi had taken over from Anand Amritraj in December 2016.

"The refusal of Bhupathi to travel to Pakistan has not gone down well with the AITA. I don't think he will be considered for the captain's job in future. It's over for him. The AITA wants to continue with the tradition of non-playing captain, so Leander will definitely be considered once he hangs up his boots," said an official, who was part of the meeting. Rajpal made his Davis Cup debut in 1990 against Korea in Seoul, where India suffered a 0-5 whitewash.

It is the second big responsibility AITA has handed to the 48-year-old Rajpal, who was made the chairman of a five-man selection panel in November last year. Rajpal is also the president of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association.

"It's a huge responsibility and I am thankful to AITA for choosing me for such an important tie. The onus is on ITF and Pakistan government to ensure Indian contingent's security," Rajpal told PTI. "I am going to approach all the players who have made themselves unavailable and request them to reconsider their decision," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Leeds' Casilla denies FA charge of racially abusing Charlton's Leko

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has strenuously denied racially abusing Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko in a Championship match after the FA charged him on Monday.The FA said last month that it was investigating the allegation ...

Kamala Harris gets coveted invite from powerful Nevada union

Kamala Harris will be the first Democratic presidential candidate next week to hold a town hall with the powerful casino workers Culinary Union in Las Vegas. The unions national affiliate Unite Here announced the Nov. 8 event Monday.The Cul...

Resurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, analyst warns

Airlines that have been forced to rejig operations due to the grounding of the 737 MAX could face a markedly different problem when Boeing Cos best-selling jet is finally cleared to re-enter service a gradual switch to concerns about oversu...

Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan released under supervision: report

A Turkish court on Monday ordered journalist Ahmet Altan to be released under judicial supervision despite sentencing him to more than 10 years in prison, state news agency Anadolu reported. Altan, accused of links to the group blamed for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019