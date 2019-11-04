Falcons (1-7) make three coaching changes

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn made three changes to his staff on Monday following a 1-7 start. Raheem Morris, 43, is moving from wide receivers coach to secondary coach.

Dave Brock, 52, returns to his former position coaching the receivers after working with the running backs this season. Bernie Parmalee, 52, who has been serving as an offensive assistant and assistant special teams coach, will now coach the running backs.

Coming off their bye week, the Falcons open the second half of their season on Sunday at New Orleans (7-1).

