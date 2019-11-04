Falcons (1-7) make three coaching changes
Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn made three changes to his staff on Monday following a 1-7 start. Raheem Morris, 43, is moving from wide receivers coach to secondary coach.
Dave Brock, 52, returns to his former position coaching the receivers after working with the running backs this season. Bernie Parmalee, 52, who has been serving as an offensive assistant and assistant special teams coach, will now coach the running backs.
Coming off their bye week, the Falcons open the second half of their season on Sunday at New Orleans (7-1).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Atlanta Falcons
- staff
- coach
- receivers
- assistant
- teams
- New Orleans
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Royals appoints Andrew McDonald as new head coach
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bulgaria to name Dermendzhiev as new coach
Soccer-Bulgaria to name Dermendzhiev as new coach
'Anna' who worked as kitchen staff in U'khand Cong office elected village Pradhan
Trump fielding ideas for replacing acting chief of staff Mulvaney -sources