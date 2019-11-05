International Development News
Ex-Jets star Johnson rips Gase after loss to Dolphins

Keyshawn Johnson isn't a fan of what he's seeing from the team that selected him with the top overall pick of the 1996 NFL Draft. Johnson called out the New York Jets and coach Adam Gase after the club fell to the previously winless Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

"I could've picked 25 coaches that were qualified over Adam Gase to be the next head coach of the New York Jets, and when you don't have that type of leadership, you get what you're getting," the three-time Pro Bowl selection said on the New York Post podcast 'Gang's All Here'. Johnson wasn't shy about offering an alternative for the 41-year-old Gase, who was fired Dec. 31 after three seasons in Miami and signed to a four-year contract by New York just 10 days later.

"Mike McCarthy," Johnson said. "... You're gonna pick Adam Gase over him? That doesn't make any sense to me. Unless he's got some skeletons in his closet nobody knows about, why would you do that? "Because clearly, to me, (McCarthy is) a better coach just watching it from afar, even though he struggled the last couple of years with Aaron Rodgers. He's still a better coach. I'll never get it. Sometimes you just scratch your head at some of the decisions the decision-makers make.

"You say, 'Why wouldn't you hire that guy?' It's mind-boggling, but they have to live with it." Right now, the Jets are living with a 1-7 record and an offense averaging a paltry 12.0 points per game, tied with Washington for the worst mark in the league.

Johnson, 47, played for the Jets from 1996-99.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

