International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Penske buys famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Indianapolis
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 00:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 00:43 IST
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Penske buys famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Roger Penske bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and IndyCar Series from Hulman & Company on Monday and said he plans to invest new money into the famed track and may even look into bringing Formula One racing back to the venue.

The deal makes the former professional driver the fourth owner of the sprawling 110-year-old speedway, where the crown jewel of American open wheel racing is held each Memorial Day weekend with the running of the Indianapolis 500. "I've got a big commitment here to take over certainly as the steward of this great organization and what's been done here in the past for so many decades," Penske, the 82-year-old founder and chairman of Penske Corp., told a news conference.

Financial terms of the deal, which will see Penske Corp. subsidiary Penske Entertainment acquire all principal operating assets of family-owned Hulman & Company, were not disclosed. Penske, who is the most successful owner in the Indianapolis 500 race with 18 victories, was very bullish when speaking about the future of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is already the highest-capacity sports venue in the world.

"We look around this 1,000 acres and think, 'Can this be the racing capital of the world and the entertainment capital of the world in Indiana?'" said Penske, whose racing interests include IndyCar and NASCAR teams. "We're going to invest capital. We know the economic benefits that this race brings to the region is amazing and we want to grow that, it's important to us."

Penske floated several possibilities for what could be in store at the speedway, ranging from additional fan zones to a 24-hour race and even a return for Formula One, which held its United States Grand Prix there from 2000-2007. "This business is not broken. This is a great business," said Penske. "We're looking forward to seeing what we can do to make IndyCar even stronger."

Penske began racing in the late 1950s and won the Sports Car Club of America's Presidents Cup in 1960, 1962 and 1963. He won Sports Illustrated's Driver of the Year award in 1961. After retiring from driving in 1965, Penske started his own race teams. Over the years he has built an automotive company with one of the most recognizable names in American motorsports and employs more than 50,000 people worldwide.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump awarded one of the nation's highest civilian honors to Penske when he presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Rival team owner Michael Andretti said Penske's purchase is positive news for both the speedway and the IndyCar Series.

"Roger has always strived to do great things for both IMS and IndyCar racing and I'm sure he will continue to do so in this new ownership position," said Andretti. "Both the Indy 500 and the NTT IndyCar Series have been on a rise, and I look forward to the continued climb."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'It's not abuse, it's rape': protesters denounce Spanish assault ruling

Hundreds of people protested in Spains capital on Monday against a court ruling last week that cleared five men of gang-raping a 14-year-old girl and instead found them guilty of the lesser charge of sexual abuse.Barcelonas High Court sente...

UK parliament elects Labour lawmaker Hoyle as Speaker

Opposition Labour lawmaker Lindsay Hoyle was elected speaker of Britains House of Commons on Monday and will take on the role of refereeing the next parliamentary instalment of the countrys exit from the European Union. Hoyle, who had been ...

UPDATE 1-'Catalonia has no king,' separatist protesters say during Spanish royals' visit

Thousands of demonstrators banged on kitchen pots and chanted Catalonia has no king on Monday to protest a visit by the Spanish royal family to the capital of the region that has been hit by weeks of separatist demonstrations. Attended by K...

New American sanctions a sign of U.S. bullying - Iran foreign ministry

New U.S. sanctions on nine people close to Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including his chief of staff, one of his sons and the head of the judiciary are a sign of the bullying approach of the United States toward internationa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019