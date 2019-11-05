International Development News
Yanks decline to make qualifying offer to Gregorius

  Reuters
  New York
  Updated: 05-11-2019 07:18 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 07:13 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Yankees)

The deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to their eligible free agents passed Monday, and 10 of the 33 eligible players received the offers, per MLB.com. But the biggest news was that New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius didn't receive an offer.

A player who receives a qualifying offer has 10 days to decide whether to accept the one-year tender. If he accepts, he plays next season at the value of the offer. If he declines, he becomes a free agent, but the team he played for last season receives draft-pick compensation he sign with a new team. This season's qualifying offer is worth $17.8 million.

Since the system went into effect in 2012, only six of 80 players have accepted the offer. Gregorius will be eligible to be a free agent, and the Yankees will receive no compensation should he sign elsewhere.

But with Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu capable of manning the middle infield and Gregorius, 29, missing half of last season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, the Yankees may have considered taking a chance on Gregorius accepting the offer and the team paying him $17.8 million next season too risky. As for the players who did receive the offer, a trio of World Series combatants headline the list: Houston right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole (who was also named an American League Cy Young Award finalist Monday) and Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon and righty Stephen Strasburg. Rendon was named a National League Most Valuable Player finalist while Strasburg, who was named World Series MVP, opted out of his contract to become a free agent Sunday.

Players who received qualifying offers: Atlanta Braves: Josh Donaldson, 3B

Chicago White Sox: Jose Abreu, 1B Houston Astros: Gerrit Cole, RHP

Minnesota Twins: Jake Odorizzi, RHP New York Mets: Zack Wheeler, RHP

St. Louis Cardinals: Marcell Ozuna, OF San Francisco Giants: Madison Bumgarner, LHP; Will Smith, LHP

Washington Nationals: Anthony Rendon, 3B; Stephen Strasburg, RHP Players who did not receive qualifying offers:

Atlanta Braves: Nick Markakis, OF; Julio Teheran, RHP (club option) Boston Red Sox: Rick Porcello, RHP

Chicago Cubs: Cole Hamels, LHP; Ben Zobrist, 2B Chicago White Sox: Ivan Nova, RHP

Cincinnati Reds: Jose Iglesias, SS; Alex Wood, LHP Houston Astros: Will Harris, RHP; Wade Miley, LHP

Los Angeles Dodgers: Rich Hill, LHP Minnesota Twins: Kyle Gibson, RHP; Michael Pineda, RHP

New York Mets: Todd Frazier, 3B New York Yankees: Dellin Betances, RHP; Brett Gardner, OF; Didi Gregorius, SS

Pittsburgh Pirates: Melky Cabrera, OF St. Louis Cardinals: Michael Wacha, RHP; Adam Wainwright, RHP

Tampa Bay Rays: Avisail Garcia, OF Toronto Blue Jays: Justin Smoak, 1B

Washington Nationals: Brian Dozier, 2B

