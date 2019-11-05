Basket malfunction delays Bucks-Wolves an hour

The start of Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves was delayed due to a basket malfunction at Target Center in Minneapolis. One of the baskets was discovered to be uneven during warmups, prompting a delay that lasted 59 minutes.

"Tonight's game between the Wolves and Bucks is currently delayed due to a malfunction with one of the baskets," the Timberwolves said in a statement. "The basket is being replaced and the game will begin shortly." Both teams were given another 7 1/2 minutes to warm up again before the pregame routine continued with the national anthem and player introductions.

