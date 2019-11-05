International Development News
Senators score 5 straight goals, blow past Rangers

Image Credit: pixabay

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two of Ottawa's five straight goals Monday night as the Senators cruised to a 6-2 win over the host New York Rangers. The Senators, who entered Monday with an NHL-low seven points on the season, have alternated losses and wins over their last six games. The Rangers had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Pageau opened the flurry at 14:56 of the first period for the Senators, who then went ahead for good on Tyler Ennis' goal 3:35 later. Ottawa overwhelmed New York with goals by Ron Hainsey, Pageau and Brady Tkachuk in the first 15 minutes of the second. Vladislav Namestnikov added a goal in the third period as Ottawa scored six goals in a game for the first time since a 6-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 16 of last season. Goalie Anders Nilsson recorded 32 saves for the win.

Kaapo Kakko gave the Rangers a brief lead in the first period and Artemi Panarin scored late in the second. Goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves for New York, which was whistled for 11 penalties. Kakko opened the scoring 8:47 into the first, when he took a pass from Adam Fox and backhanded a shot into the corner of the net.

Pageau tied the game a little more than six minutes later by putting back a wraparound shot by Anthony Duclair. Ottawa took the lead on a 5-on-3 goal with 1:29 left, when Ennis corralled the rebound of a Thomas Chabot shot, went to one knee and fired a shot past Georgiev. The Senators extended the lead to 3-1 just 4:12 into the second period, one second after another power play expired, when Tkachuk spun and fired a behind-the-back pass to Hainsey, who scored from point-blank range.

Pageau did it all on the Senators' fourth goal. After blocking Pavel Buchnevich's shot with his pad, Pageau picked up the loose puck and beat Georgiev on the breakaway with 8:17 left. Tkachuk completed the surge with 5:04 remaining. Georgiev initially turned back Tkachuk's shot in the crease, but the puck bounced off Tkachuk's skate and the left-winger put the rebound home.

Panarin ended the Senators' run by scoring on the power play with 2:26 left in the second, but Namestnikov added another power-play goal 5:35 into the third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

