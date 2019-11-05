International Development News
Stepan scores in OT as Coyotes trim Oilers

  Edmonton
  05-11-2019
Derek Stepan scored the game-winning goal and the visiting Arizona Coyotes regrouped after a late blown lead to claim a 3-2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Taking advantage of a turnover, Nick Schmaltz fed Stepan on the ensuing two-on-one rush and he took advantage to net his second of the season and claim the victory at 2:01 of overtime.

Goalie Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves for the Coyotes, who have won four of five games and eight of their last 10. Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid opened the scoring 91 seconds into the game with the kind of goal hockey fans have come to love from the Oilers captain.

McDavid started a rush up ice, played give-and-go with Leon Draisaitl in the neutral zone and then turned on his jets to zip around a defender before sliding the puck into the net for his seventh of the season. However, the Coyotes deservedly took a lead of their own. Michael Grabner evened the score 119 seconds later with a brilliant solo effort.

First, Grabner stole the puck from Draisaitl in the neutral zone, blazed down the wing and then fired home a short-side shot for his fourth goal of the season. Then, Carl Soderberg put the Coyotes ahead with his fourth of the year near the midway point of the second period with another notable individual effort. After stealing the puck at his own blue line, Soderberg raced down the wing and fought off the check before firing a top-corner shot to give his team a 2-1 lead.

But Edmonton's Gaetan Haas netted his first NHL goal with 4:41 remaining in regulation to force overtime. After forcing a turnover, Haas was parked at the doorstep and deflected Matt Benning's point shot for the game-tying goal. Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 21 shots in the loss.

