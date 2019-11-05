International Development News
Warriors dump Blazers for first win at Chase Center

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  Updated: 05-11-2019 12:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 12:05 IST
Warriors dump Blazers for first win at Chase Center
Image Credit: Flickr

Rookie Eric Paschall scored a season-best 36 points as the Golden State Warriors won for the first time at their new Chase Center in San Francisco, surprising the Portland Trail Blazers 127-118 on Monday night. Alec Burks broke a tie with a three-point play with 6:37 remaining, and Paschall extended the lead to eight by hitting his fourth 3-pointer less than 90 seconds later.

The win capped a six-day, four-game homestand during which the Warriors had lost to Phoenix, San Antonio and Charlotte to fall to 0-4 at home before finally getting Monday's win. Portland took just its second loss in five road games.

Neither team led by more than seven points until the final 5:10 of the tightly contested game, a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals which the Warriors swept in four games. After Hassan Whiteside drew the Trail Blazers even at 99-all on a tip-in with 7:01 to play, the Warriors took charge down the stretch after Burks' go-ahead, three-point play.

Ky Bowman then dropped in a short hoop, Paschall bombed in his 3-pointer, Marquese Chriss added a layup and Paschall hit two free throws in a 12-point run that created a 111-99 advantage with 4:03 to play. Portland twice got as close as six in the final 1:05, but Paschall, the NBA's leading scorer among 2019 second-round picks, combined with Jordan Poole and Damion Lee to make 10 consecutive free throws to kill the threat.

Paschall shot 11-for-19 from the field and connected on all 10 of his foul shots for the injury-depleted Warriors, who suited up just nine guys and saw all nine score at least five points. Paschall, the former Villanova star, also had a game-high 13 rebounds.

Bowman finished with 19 points, Poole and Lee 16 apiece, Burks 13, and Willie Cauley-Stein 10 in a balanced Golden State attack. Damian Lillard, an Oakland native playing his first game in San Francisco, paced the Trail Blazers with 39 points, including five 3-pointers.

Whiteside had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Portland, while CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons added 14 points each and Hezonja had 11. The Warriors shot 33-for-36 from the foul line while the visitors were 11-for-14 on free throws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

