International Development News
Development News Edition

Olympic chief urges focus on cheating athletes' 'entourage'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Katowice
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:52 IST
Olympic chief urges focus on cheating athletes' 'entourage'

Katowice (Poland), Nov 5 (AFP) Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Tuesday urged governments to do more to help "drain the doping swamp" by going after the entourage of a cheating athlete. "The athlete is not the only culprit," the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) told the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) conference in Katowice.

"The athlete is supported and sometimes even driven to or forced into doping by a secretive network which may include coaches, agents, dealers, managers, officials from government or sport organisations, doctors, physiotherapists or others," he said. But while sports organisations can punish competitors who test positive they are powerless "to identify and sanction in a deterrent way the athletes' entourage".

As an example he said if the IOC identified a doctor guilty of doping it will banish him from the Games. "But after the doctor goes back home, in most cases he can just continue with his nefarious business without any consequences.

"This is not acceptable. This is the wrong signal. This needs to be changed," he told WADA delegates on the opening day of their fifth world conference. "This is where we need the full support of the government authorities. They have the necessary authority and tools to take action."

Bach cited state-doping in Russia, the Aderlass blood-doping Operation and the scandal-hit Nike Oregon Project as all highlighting the "urgent need to focus much more on the athletes' entourage". By holding everybody implicated in a doping case accountable "we can take a major step forward to strengthen justice and credibility for the protection of the clean athletes and to drain the doping swamp."

- 'Ridiculous' budget - =======================

Later, WADA's incoming president Witold Banka took a swipe at the scale of the agency's "ridiculous" budget of less than 40 million dollars. "An average football club has a bigger budget", Poland's current Sports Minister complained, before calling for action from global sports leaders, governments, and private companies.

"If you want sport to be clean you need to increase your financial support for the fight against doping." WADA's current backers, governments and the IOC, have promised to increase the budget by eight percent annually until 2022.

Bach had reminded his audience that the IOC signed a cheque for USD 30 million to launch the International Testing Agency which has taken over responsibility for testing from 41 sports federations at the last count. Banka, 35, is set to be rubber-stamped on Thursday as successor to current president Craig Reedie having received the endorsement of the WADA executive committee and foundation board. AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Mylan shares slide after warning of hit to revenue

Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said on Tuesday reevaluation of its portfolio of medicines will continue next year and cautioned of a hit to revenue, and its shares nearly 6. Mylan, which posted higher-than-expected third-quarter profit with the...

UPDATE 2-Struggling Norwegian Air to sell more shares, launch bond issue

Norwegian Air plans to raise up to 316 million through its third share sale in two years and a bond issue to meet the struggling airlines financial needs through 2020 and beyond, it said on Tuesday. With mounting debts and suffering from th...

Karnataka disqualified MLA claims Yediyurappa gave Rs 1,000 cr to support him to be CM

Disqualified Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had promised him Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his Krishnarajpet constituency and the money was being spent for development works. Someb...

3 dead in truck-van collision

Three persons died and seven were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a van in Mangaldoi district of lower Assam on Tuesday night, police said. The accident occurred on the National Highway 15 at Sarkar Chowk near M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019