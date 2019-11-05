International Development News
Ex-Brown Whitehead apologizes for Twitter posts

Image Credit: Flickr

Former Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead apologized on social media on Tuesday for his postgame Twitter tirade following a loss to Denver on Sunday. The fourth-year player, who was claimed off waivers by the Browns last season, went on a rant late Sunday that included threatening and profanity-filled comments which cost him his job when Cleveland released him.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver," Whitehead wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful. "I want to personally apologize to anyone who I offended, especially those who I was responsive to on Twitter. My choice of words did not reflect who I am, but only what I was feeling. Also, my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, the Browns organization and most of all, the fans and kids that motivate me to even pursue this dream. Again I am deeply sorry for my unacceptable behavior, and I wish the Browns the best of luck in the future. I love you!"

After former NFL cornerback and current Browns, radio analyst Dustin Fox tweeted during the Browns' 24-19 loss that Whitehead's tackling effort was "a joke," an account bearing Whitehead's name replied shortly after the game ended, saying, "Come get it in blood b---- made a-- lil boy. I'm out there with a broke hand .. don't get smoked f--- a-- cr---er." In response to multiple other tweets, the Twitter account issued additional profane threats, including one tweet listing the address of the Browns' facility and an apparent invitation to fight "any f---ing day of the week." Shortly afterward, the tweets were deleted and the account was suspended by Twitter.

The Twitter account was not verified, but the Browns issued a statement Sunday evening acknowledging the posts were made by Whitehead. "Jermaine Whitehead's social media posts following today's game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate," the statement said. "We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally."

He was released Monday morning.

