International Development News
Development News Edition

Hayward scores 39 as Celtics down Cavs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 08:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 08:06 IST
Hayward scores 39 as Celtics down Cavs
Image Credit: Twitter (@celtics)

Gordon Hayward highlighted his career high-tying 39-point performance by making all nine shots he attempted in the first half as the visiting Boston Celtics recorded a 119-113 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Hayward finished 17 of 20 from the field and added eight assists and seven rebounds to propel the Celtics to their fifth straight win.

Kemba Walker went 6 of 8 from 3-point range to highlight his 25-point outing as Boston posted its fifth consecutive victory against Cleveland for the first time since a 13-game winning streak spanning the 2000-04 seasons. Collin Sexton scored 21 points, Tristan Thompson added 19 and 13 rebounds and Kevin Love contributed 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have lost three in a row.

Hayward was hot right out of the blocks, sinking all seven shots he attempted during his 16-point first quarter to stake Boston to a 32-24 lead. The Celtics shot a blistering 64.0 percent from the field in the quarter, due in large part to outscoring Cleveland by a 20-8 margin in the paint. Boston pushed the advantage to 11 on a couple of occasions in the second quarter before Sexton sank a pair of free throws, a 3-pointer and a pullup jumper to key a Cleveland surge that trimmed the deficit to 52-50 with 1:47 left in the second half.

The Celtics countered with a 9-2 run to end the half, with Hayward's pullup jumper making him a perfect 9-for-9 from the floor. Hayward's 22 points at the half were a career high, eclipsing the 21 he recorded in a 36-point game at Charlotte on Jan. 18, 2016. Hayward was undaunted after missing his first shot on a 3-point attempt early in the third quarter. He continued his sterling performance by converting an alley-oop layup from Walker before banking home a short jumper to give Boston a 69-59 lead.

Carsen Edwards bookended 3-pointers to highlight a 10-2 surge early in the fourth and Hayward and Walker connected from beyond the arc on consecutive possessions to send the Celtics to a 113-101 advantage with 4:35 to play. Thompson's layup and putback brought the Cavaliers within 113-110 with 2:10 remaining and Sexton answered Walker's 3-pointer with one of his own with 1:33 to play. Hayward cleaned up a rebound of Walker's 3-point attempt to effectively put the game away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Flyers erupt in 3rd period to down Hurricanes

Sean Couturier scored one goal and added one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday. Claude Giroux also contributed one goal and one assist. Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had one goal ...

Mexico Congress backs constitutional change to allow presidential recall vote

Mexicos Congress approved a raft of constitutional changes on Tuesday that include permitting the right to a recall vote on the president, overriding opposition concerns it may open the door to allowing re-election of the countrys leader. P...

Bardreau gets first goal, red-hot Islanders drop Senators

Cole Bardreau scored his first NHL goal -- on a penalty shot -- to give the red-hot New York Islanders the lead for good Tuesday night, when the Islanders ran their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators in B...

Soccer-'Unique agreement' closes pay gap in Australia: FFA

Australian soccers governing body said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with the players union on a new collective bargaining agreement CBA that closes the pay gap between the mens and womens national teams. Football Federation Aust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019