Maple Leafs stuns Kings on 3rd-period goals

  • Toronto
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 09:05 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 08:50 IST
Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored goals 30 seconds apart in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings 3-1 Tuesday night. Matthews jammed in his 12th goal of the season from the edge of the crease at 12:36 of the third period to snap a tie. Nylander and Andreas Johnsson earned the assists.

Nylander took advantage of a Kings turnover, worked a give-and-go with Matthews and scored his fourth goal of the season on the backhand at 13:06. Alex Kerfoot also scored for the Maple Leafs and goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots.

It was the second win in a row for the Maple Leafs. The Kings have lost five of their past six. Alex Iafallo scored for the Kings while goaltender Jonathan Quick making 20 saves.

There were no goals in the first period. Toronto came closest during a power play late in the first when John Tavares shot the puck over the open net. Tavares returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing seven games with a broken finger. Kerfoot took a solid hit from Jeff Carter early in the first period and did not play for the rest of the period but returned for the start of the second.

Kerfoot was in the penalty box for interference when Iafallo scored his third goal this season from the side of the net at 5:40 of the second period, switching deftly from his backhand to the forehand. Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown earned assists. The Maple Leafs tied the game 1-1 on Kerfoot's his fifth goal at 13:29 of the second. He stole a loose puck, had a clear lane to the goal after two Kings had collided and put his shot from the slot under the crossbar.

Quick stopped Nic Petan, who broke in alone while killing a penalty late in the second period. Petan was recalled for the game after he registered five points in two games for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Quick made a superb stop on Matthews early in the third period with Toronto on the power play.

