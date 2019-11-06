International Development News
Development News Edition

Stars slam Avalanche for fourth straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 10:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 09:59 IST
Stars slam Avalanche for fourth straight win
Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Radek Faksa scored two goals as the red-hot Dallas Stars recorded a 4-1 win over the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. With a 7-1-0 record in their past eight games, the Stars have recovered from an ugly 1-7-1 start to the season. Dallas is on a four-game winning streak, with two of those wins coming over Colorado in the last five days.

The Avalanche are on the opposite track from their Central Division rivals. Colorado is now winless in five games (0-4-1) after posting an 8-1-1 record over its first 10 outings. It took the Stars just 19 seconds to take the lead, as they capitalized on a Samuel Girard turnover in his own zone. Jason Dickinson was in a position to collect his first goal in the season, a score that stood despite a review challenge from the Avalanche.

Faksa's chip shot 5:46 into the first period extended Dallas' lead. Playing in front of Colorado's net, Faksa just got enough of the puck to direct it up into the air, bouncing off the glove of Philipp Grubauer. Colorado didn't record its first shot on goal until 16 minutes into the game yet managed to cut the Stars' lead in half before the first period was out. With only 36 seconds remaining, J.T. Compher blasted a wrist shot from the edge of the circle that found its way past Ben Bishop.

Faksa's second goal of the game came in controversial fashion 10:54 into the second period. On a Dallas power play, Faksa appeared to redirect a point shot with a broken stick after his stick was snapped by the initial shot. The Avalanche again challenged the play, but the call stood to give Faksa the third multi-goal game of his career. Faksa's goal was the only power-play marker of a game that was short on the even-strength play. The two teams combined for 30 penalty minutes, with the Avalanche going 0-for-8 power-play chances while Dallas was 1-for-7 with the extra man.

Bishop stopped 36 of 37 shots to improve his record to 4-1-0 over his past six outings. Bishop has a sterling .957 save percentage over those six games. Dallas defenseman John Klingberg didn't play in the third period after sustaining what the team described as a lower-body injury. It appeared the ailment stemmed from a second-period hit by Colorado's Nikita Zadorov.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Schwartz scores in OT as Blues deny Canucks

Jaden Schwartz converted a 3-on-0 overtime break-in as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 in overtime Tuesday night. The Blues won for the seventh time in their last eight games. The Canucks have earned points i...

New Zealand base for methane-measuring satellite mission

A satellite mission to measure global methane emissions from oil and gas facilities will be based in New Zealand, the government said on Wednesday, in a collaboration with a U.S. environmental group. The MethaneSAT, due to be launched in 20...

Marleau scores in milestone game as Sharks defeat Blackhawks

Patrick Marleau scored a goal while becoming the sixth player in NHL history to play in 800 consecutive games and Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl both had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Chicag...

ANALYSIS-Cause of Philadelphia fire sounds alarm over aging U.S. refineries

How did a piece of piping installed when Richard Nixon was U.S. president go without once being checked before leading to a fire that devastated the East Coasts largest and oldest oil refinery Thats a question safety experts and activists a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019