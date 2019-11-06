International Development News
LeBron's triple-double rallies Lakers past Bulls

  • Updated: 06-11-2019 11:12 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 11:08 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers )

LeBron James registered a triple-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers stormed back from a 19-point second-half deficit for a 118-112 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Quinn Cook added 17 points off the bench for Los Angeles, which won its sixth game in a row. Anthony Davis finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots in his return to his hometown.

The Lakers outscored the Bulls 38-19 during the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points on 9-for-18 shooting, adding seven rebounds and seven assists. Otto Porter Jr. and Coby White had 18 points apiece, and Wendell Carter Jr. posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Cook drained a 3-pointer from near the left corner to wipe out the huge second-half deficit as part of a 16-0 run that put the Lakers on top 96-93 with 8:12 to go in the fourth quarter. Less than three minutes later, Los Angeles increased its lead to 104-97 on yet another 3-pointer from Cook. James assisted on the play, which prompted a full timeout from Bulls coach Jim Boylen to try to regroup.

It didn't work. Los Angeles pulled ahead by double digits, 107-97, on a dunk by Dwight Howard with 4:57 remaining, and the Lakers never looked back. Cook's go-ahead basket energized the Lakers' bench and deflated the Bulls, who started the fourth quarter with a 93-80 lead. Chicago's advantage was 85-67 with 4:48 left in the third quarter after a 3-pointer from Porter.

Chicago built a 65-48 lead at the half. The Bulls cruised to a 36-24 advantage in the second quarter, which marked the Lakers' worst point differential in a quarter this season. It also created Los Angeles' largest halftime deficit of the season.

Chicago opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run to set the tone for the rest of the first half. Thaddeus Young started the scoring binge with back-to-back baskets, including a baby hook, and White capped it with a dunk and a pull-up jumper. The score was even at 19 before the Bulls closed the first quarter on a 10-5 run.

