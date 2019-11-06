Wild erase deficit, dump Ducks

Eric Staal scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as the visiting Minnesota Wild rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 4-2 victory Tuesday over the Anaheim Ducks. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Fiala, Eric Staal and Zach Parise also scored for Minnesota.

Wild goalie Alex Stalock rebounded from a rough start to the second period, making 29 saves in the victory as Minnesota ended a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). The Wild won a road game for just the second time in 10 tries this season. Rickard Rakell and Jacob Larsson scored goals for the Ducks, who lost their second consecutive game at home (0-1-1) after opening the season 6-1-0 in their own building.

After a scoreless first period, the Ducks wasted little time taking advantage of second-period adjustments. Rakell and Larsson found the net in a 25-second stretch that came less than two minutes into the second period. Rakell's score, off a pass from Sam Steel, gave him four goals on the season. Jakob Silfverberg was also credited with an assist. Larsson's goal, off a pass from Adam Henrique, was the first goal of his career. The defenseman was playing his 69th career game.

The Wild started to climb back into the game at 9:34 of the second period when Fiala scored off a pass from Ryan Suter. It was Fiala's second goal of the season. The Ducks started the third period leading 2-1 while on a power play, but it was the Wild who ended up taking advantage of the situation.

Zuccarello scored on a breakaway at 1:28 of the third period just as he left the penalty box, taking a pass from Joel Eriksson Ek and driving a quick wrist shot through the legs of Ducks goalie John Gibson. It was Zuccarello's third goal of the season. Staal's go-ahead goal, which came three minutes after Zuccarello scored, was his fifth of the season. He knocked down a hard pass from Jason Zucker in front of the Ducks goal and flicked a quick shot past Gibson.

Parise added an empty-net goal for the Wild with 2:12 remaining, his fourth.

