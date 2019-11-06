International Development News
Schwartz scores in OT as Blues stay hot

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vancouver
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 11:25 IST
Schwartz scores in OT as Blues stay hot
Image Credit: Twitter (@StLouisBlues)

Jaden Schwartz converted a 3-on-0 overtime break-in as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 in overtime Tuesday night. The Blues won for the seventh time in their last eight games. The Canucks have earned points in all six home games, going 4-0-2.

Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues and Jordan Binnington stopped 33 of 34 shots. Rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes, back in the lineup after missing one game with a bruised knee, scored for the Canucks.

Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves for the Canucks. The Canucks outshot the Blues the 12-6 in the first period and failed to capitalize on two power plays in the opening 20 minutes. The Blues finally established their forecheck during the second period and sustained offensive zone pressure.

That led to the Blues breaking the scoreless tie. Bozak cut to the front of the net to convert a Sammy Blais' centering pass from the left corner. That was Bozak's first goal of the season. Markstrom barely got a piece of Schwartz's blast off a 2-on-1 rush later in the period to keep the deficit at 1-0.

Canucks winger Jake Virtanen nearly tied the game eight minutes into the third period, but he ripped a shot off the post. With nine minutes left to play, Brandon Sutter broke in alone on Binnington shorthanded but failed to beat him. Hughes finally tied the game 1-1 with 3 1/2 minutes left in regulation time with a point shot through traffic.

Markstrom stopped David Perron on two point-blank shots in overtime and Binnington denied Tyler Myers on a big one-time blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

