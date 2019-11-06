International Development News
Fuzhou China Open: Saina Nehwal faces first-round exit after losing to Cai Yan Yan

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday crashed out of the Fuzhou China Open after losing the first round match here at the Haixia Olympic Center.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Fuzhou
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 11:38 IST
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal. Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday crashed out of the Fuzhou China Open after losing the first round match here at the Haixia Olympic Center. The 29-year-old faced defeat at the hands of China's Cai Yan Yan 21-9, 21-12 in the encounter that lasted for 24 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy were knocked out from the tournament after facing a defeat at the hands of Taiwan's Wang Chi-Lin and Cheng Chi Ya 21-14, 21-14 in the mixed doubles competition. Yesterday, in the men's singles, HS Prannoy, who has recently recovered from dengue, faltered in the opening round, losing 17-21 18-21 to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.

PV Sindhu has also crashed out of the tournament. (ANI)

Also Read: French Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

