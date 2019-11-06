International Development News
Dusan Tadic accuses referee of 'stealing' victory from Ajax over Chelsea

Dusan Tadic accused match referee, Gianluca Rocchi, of 'stealing' victory from Ajax over Chelsea, which managed to overcome a three-goal deficit.

  Updated: 06-11-2019 13:32 IST
Ajax's Dusan Tadic. Image Credit: ANI

Dusan Tadic accused match referee, Gianluca Rocchi, of 'stealing' victory from Ajax over Chelsea, which managed to overcome a three-goal deficit. Ajax had a 4-1 lead but Chelsea scored thrice, making 4-4. Two Ajax players, Daley Blind and Joel Veltman, were given red cards in the second half. Later, Chelsea was awarded a penalty in the 71st minute.

"We were much better. We should just talk about our game because we had 4-1 and everything was under control and then one man steals everything from us. Big disappointment, because we should just talk about Ajax and how we play nice football, but we cannot because one guy came and stole everything," Goal.com quoted Ajax attacker Tadic as saying. "We saw a situation where there's a foul on Daley Blind, then it's not second yellow for Daley Blind, then it's not second yellow for Joel Veltman, then it's not a penalty. I have never in my life seen triple punishment, never. But everything starts with a foul on Daley Blind, he was tackled by [Christian] Pulisic I think," he added.

Tadic also said that Ajax played much better but 'somebody destroyed our game'. "It's a big disappointment. I don't like to make excuses, I don't like to talk about other people. We should just be talking about how Ajax played much better than Chelsea but we cannot because somebody destroyed our game," Tadic said. (ANI)

