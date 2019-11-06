International Development News
Development News Edition

Third umpire should be able to spot no-balls: Gilchrist

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:30 IST
Third umpire should be able to spot no-balls: Gilchrist
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australian great Adam Gilchrist feels the third umpire should be able to spot no-balls although he is all for the fourth umpire to take the call in the IPL, provided correct decisions are made. Gilchrist made the comments after the IPL governing council proposed to have a dedicated "no-ball" umpire to reduce the number of howlers in the lucrative league.

"It is pretty challenging for the on-field umpire to look down there, look up there, have everything else going on. Surely there was a replay last year that showed it was a no-ball. "That should be allowed, whether you need a fourth umpire, may be not why can't the third umpire just look at the replay and just go not out," he said.

"That is the simpler version I would have thought. If it means having a fourth one (umpire) and he is going to get the right decision I am all for it," said the former wicketkeeper batsman. Will the extra umpire slow things down?

"No because they can make the decision in an instant. I work in broadcast, they can have a replay within five seconds," Gilchrist added. There was a lot of hue and cry during the last IPL, when some debatable decisions were made with regards to front-foot no-balls.

India skipper Virat Kohli even had a heated word with Indian umpire S Ravi, who failed to spot a no-ball by Mumbai Indians' Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, which proved costly for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during one of the IPL matches. It is understood that the concept of having a 'no-ball" umpire could be tried in a domestic tournament before a final call is taken on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

China to resume Canada meat imports, but ties still frosty

China confirmed Wednesday that it would resume Canadian meat imports, but called for Ottawa to release a detained Huawei executive to get frosty relations between the two countries on the right track. Beijing blocked beef and pork shipments...

Women with HIV may transition to menopause earlier: Study

Women infected with HIV are more likely to enter menopause at an average age of 48 years which is 3 years younger than the general population, according to a study in Canada which may lead to new strategies in planning their care. The resea...

You have forgotten concept of welfare govt, not bothered about poor people, this is very unfortunate, says SC.

You have forgotten concept of welfare govt, not bothered about poor people, this is very unfortunate, says SC....

We can't even visualise what kind of diseases people are suffering from due to pollution, says SC.

We cant even visualise what kind of diseases people are suffering from due to pollution, says SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019