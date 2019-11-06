International Development News
Development News Edition

China Open: Kashyap, Praneeth cruise into second round; Saina bows out

  • PTI
  • |
  • Fuzhou
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:41 IST
China Open: Kashyap, Praneeth cruise into second round; Saina bows out
Image Credit: IANS

There was no end to Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal's lackluster run of form as the Olympic bronze-medallist crashed out of the China Open here on Wednesday following a straight-game opening-round defeat to local favorite Cai Yan Yan. The world no.9 Saina lost 9-21 12-21 in the women's singles clash that lasted just 24 minutes to make an early exit from the USD 700,000 tournament.

However, in men's singles, Saina's husband and personal coach Parupalli Kashyap registered a comfortable straight-game victory over Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin. The Indian outsmarted his Thai opponent 21-14 21-3 in 43 minutes. He will face seventh seed Victor Axelson of Denmark in the second round.

World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth also made it to the second round beating Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia 15-21 21-12 21-10 in a 52-minute hard-fought opening round battle. The world no. 11 Indian will take on fourth seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the next round. However, it was curtains for compatriot Sameer Verma as he lost 18-21 18-21 against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu in a opening round contest that lasted 45 minutes.

The mixed doubles pairing of Pranav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also made a first-round exit. The duo went down 14-21 14-21 to Wang Chi-Lin and Cheng Chi Ya of Chinese Taipei. The 29-year-old Saina has been going through a tough phase with regards to her fitness since claiming the Indonesia Masters in January.

She made three consecutive first-round exits before reaching the quarterfinal of the French Open last month. To add to India's woes, the men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy also crashed out in the first round, losing 21-23 19-21 to Malaysian combination of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents - diplomats

Iran briefly held an inspector for the U.N. nuclear watchdog in the Islamic Republic and seized her travel documents, diplomats familiar with the International Atomic Energy Agencys IAEA work said on Wednesday, some describing it as harassm...

Deputy President to brief NCOP on efforts to bring stability to Eskom

Deputy President David Mabuza will tomorrow, Thursday, 07 November 2019, brief members of the National Council of Provinces NCOP, at Parliament, Cape Town, on government tireless efforts to bring stability to our National Power Utility, Esk...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi security forces break up protests in Battle of the Bridges

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters in central Baghdad on Wednesday as the biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades spread out across the capital. Reuters correspondents ...

Macron says he told Xi dialogue needed on Hong Kong

Beijing, Nov 6 AFP French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he told Chinese leader Xi Jinping that dialogue, restraint and a de-escalation were needed in Hong Kong after months of pro-democracy protests. Macron said he raised...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019