Maheshwari creates national junior record in women's 3000m Steeplechase
Telangana's G Maheshwari on Wednesday created the sole national record on the final day of the 35th National Junior Athletics Championships here, winning the girls U-20 3000m steeplechase title here. Her time of 10:34.10 was 12.71 seconds faster than her previous best in the event.
Running a race of her own, as the other competitors were fighting for the second spot, Maheshwari easily bettered the earlier national junior record of 10:53.91 which was set by Nandini Gupta in Lucknow in 2017. The host state's Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas stunned the boys under-18 200m field with a blistering run. His time of 21.34 seconds was a meet record, clipping 0.16 seconds off the time set by Nisar Ahmed in Ranchi last year.
Karnataka’s VA Shashikanth settled for the runner-up spot like he had in the 100m on November 3. Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas and Shashikanth were faster than the boys under-20 200m winner Abhin V Devadiga (Karnataka). The day's other meet record came from Uttarakhand's Ankita in the 1500m in the girls under-18 division.
On a day when national record holder Tai Hiraman Bamhane (Maharashtra) finished a distant third, Ankita was pushed by Haryana's Pooja. Ankita finished in 4:28.20 to erase Lili Das' name from the record books. Lili Das had timed 4:35.40 in Ranchi in 2015.
Pratiksha Patel (Uttar Pradesh) came up with a new meet record in girls under-16 Javelin Throw with a 43.08m effort, breaking the old mark of 41.24 set by Jyoti in 2017). Ramyashree Jain (Karnataka) also went past Jyoti's mark while taking second place with 41.33m in a fine duel with Pratiksha Patel.
Among the more familiar names, boys under-20 triple jumper Praveen Chithravel (Tamil Nadu) needed to bring his best off the final jump to win the gold and redeem himself. Lying third with a best effort of 15.38 after five rounds, he produced a jump of 15.85m to beat Gailey Venister (Andhra Pradesh) and Aravinth E (Tamil Nadu) and clinch the title.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's poll turnout touches 68.46 pc, still down from last assembly polls
Haryana DGP praises all ranks police, CAPF personnel for efficiency during assembly polls
Bank of Maharashtra Q2 net profit jumps over four-fold to Rs 115 cr
Maharashtra, Haryana polls: BJP upbeat ahead of results, says opposition marred by infighting
Maharashtra, Haryana polls: BJP upbeat ahead of results, says opposition marred by infighting