Soccer-Spanish federation to pay part of women players' wages to avoid strike

  • Barcelona
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 00:16 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Spain's soccer federation (RFEF) has pledged 1.15 million euros to help pay the salaries of women's top-flight players in order to try to prevent a planned strike, it said on Wednesday. The decision followed a meeting between the players and RFEF president Luis Rubiales.

"The RFEF will pay a part of the salary of players in the Primera Division Iberdrola in order to unblock the stand off that currently exists between clubs and athletes," said an RFEF statement. "The RFEF will guarantee a minimum salary of 16,000 euros per year to 18 players of each squad and strike a general deal, after existing television contracts end, that will allow it to raise that minimum salary to up to 18,000 or 20,000 euros."

The statement added that in exchange for its financial contribution, clubs had to end the impasse which has prevented women's top-flight matches being broadcast on national television this season. Last month, 93% of players across the division's 16 clubs voted to go on an indefinite strike from Nov. 16 over a disagreement about pay and conditions.

