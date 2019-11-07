International Development News
Chiefs' Reid playing it safe with Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will see more practice time as he returns from a dislocated kneecap, though coach Andy Reid said Wednesday the star won't play "unless it's safe to do so." Mahomes suffered the injury in a 30-6 victory at Denver on Oct. 17. He was expected to be sidelined 3-6 weeks.

Thursday will mark three weeks since Mahomes was injured. The Chiefs play at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Asked about Mahomes on Wednesday, Reid told reporters that he won't put Mahomes on the field if there is a risk.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday that Tennessee was preparing to face Mahomes. The Chiefs split two games with veteran quarterback Matt Moore staring in Mahomes' place. Kansas City (6-3) lost at Green Bay 31-24 in Week 8 before defeating Minnesota 26-23 on Sunday.

Mahomes has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception.

