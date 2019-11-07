REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

International Development News
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-WHITEHEAD Ex-Brown Whitehead apologizes for Twitter posts

Former Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead apologized on social media on Tuesday for his postgame Twitter tirade following a loss to Denver on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-COLLINS-SUSPENSION

Hawks F Collins suspended 25 games Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy, the league announced Tuesday.

SPORT-DOPING-WADA Doping: In swipe at Russia, U.S. says countries can't be allowed to 'steal' Olympic medals

KATOWICE, Poland - The election of a new president of the World Anti-Doping Agency should give it the strength to stop countries stealing Olympic medals, the U.S. anti-doping chief said on Wednesday in remarks aimed at Russian state-sponsored doping. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RSB-TOT/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Red Star Belgrade v Tottenham Hotspur Red Star Belgrade face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

6 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v Manchester City 6 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-B04-ATM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid

6 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-BRU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Club Brugge Paris St Germain face Club Brugge in Champions League soccer match

6 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DZA-SHK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Dinamo Zagreb v Shakhtar Donetsk 6 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-GAL/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid v Galatasaray

Real Madrid host Galatasaray in the Champions League. 6 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/PREVIEW Soccer-Preview of the Premier League weekend action

Preview of the weekend's Premier League action 7 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA/MORGAN (PIX) INTERVIEW-USWNT striker Morgan discusses future of the sport

U.S. Women's National Team striker Alex Morgan, who recently announced she is expecting her first child, discusses the team's World Cup triumph and the future of women's soccer at the unveiling of a playing field in Gardena. 6 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-RUS-BEL/ (PIX) Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Belgium to name squad

Belgium name their squad for their last two Euro-2020 qualifiers away in Russia and home to Cyprus 7 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 7 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 7 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA/ Soccer - Europa League - Europa League wrap

Wrapup of the evening's Europa League matches 7 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

GOLF GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (TV)

Golf - Presidents Cup - Els to name International picks International captain Ernie Els will name his team for the upcoming Presidents Cup against Tiger Woods' U.S. side.

7 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Turkish Airlines Open Action from day one of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya.

7 Nov DOPING

SPORT-DOPING/WADA (PIX) (TV) Fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport

The World Anti-Doping Agency holds an Executive Committee meeting and Foundation Board meeting on the final day of the World Conference on Doping in Sport in Katowice. 7 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-ATPFINALS/PREVIEW

Tennis - ATP Finals preview Preview of the ATP Tour Finals

7 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CYCLING

CYCLING-BRITAIN/ (TV) Cycling-British cyclist Mantle set to zoom past million mile barrier

Russ Mantle's love affair with his bike has grown stronger with every pedal stroke and he is now poised on Thursday to become the first Briton to clock up one million registered miles in his lifetime. The 82-year-old retired civil servant will reach the milestone with a mere five-mile ride from his home in Aldershot, to a cafe in Mytchett, Surrey. 7 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-T20-IND-BGD/

Cricket - Second T20 - India v Bangladesh 7 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

NFL FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook - Field Level Media Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

7 Nov NBA

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK NBA notebook - Field Level Media

News and notes from around the NBA. 7 Nov

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

