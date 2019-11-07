Falcons Ryan, Trufant return to practice

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, sidelined with an ankle sprain, returned to practice Wednesday. Also back at practice was cornerback Desmond Trufant, who missed the past three games with turf toe.

"Matt will get some practice work today," coach Dan Quinn said before practice. "(It) will be in a limited fashion today and Trufant as well. It will be great to have both of those guys back in action in some form of participation today. Hopefully, we'll ramp them up as the week goes." Ryan, 34, sustained the injury in the Falcons' Oct. 20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player had started every game for Atlanta since Dec. 20, 2009, before missing the loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 27.

Coming off a bye, the Falcons travel to New Orleans this week to meet the Saints. Ryan hasn't been cleared to play yet, but Quinn said his quarterback wants to. "Matt is definitely on the way back," Quinn said. "He's improving as the week's going. He's chomping at the bit."

Ryan has completed a 202 of 285 passes this year for 2,170 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Trufant's return also could help the struggling Falcons (1-7). He has the only two interceptions for a team that is giving up 31.2 points per game, third-most in the league.

