Giants manager search down to three

The San Francisco Giants have narrowed their managerial search to Gabe Kapler, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday. The Chronicle's John Shea said it was not clear if any of the finalists had an edge on the others.

Kapler, 44, managed the Philadelphia Phillies the past two years and was fired after compiling a 161-163 record with no playoff appearances. Giants team president Farhan Zaidi worked with Kapler with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Espada, 44, has been Houston Astros' bench coach the past two seasons. He previously worked with the New York Yankees as third-base coach and special assistant to general manager Brian Cashman.

Quatraro, 45, was bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays this past season. He spent 2018 as the team's third-base coach after four seasons as the Cleveland Indians' assistant hitting coach. The team has a vacancy after Bruce Bochy retired following the 2019 season. He won three World Series titles in 13 seasons with the Giants.

