International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-Soccer-Napoli warns it will "protect rights" after players walk out on retreat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 03:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 03:18 IST
CORRECTED-Soccer-Napoli warns it will "protect rights" after players walk out on retreat
Image Credit: Flickr

Serie A club Napoli has told its players it will "protect its rights" after they were alleged to have ignored orders and abandoned a week-long training retreat on Wednesday in what local media described as a mutiny.

Gazzetta dello Sport and other Italian media said that the players went home following Tuesday's Champions League match at home to Salzburg instead of to the hotel at Castel Volturno, north of Naples, where club management had ordered them to spend the week. "The club announces that, with reference to the behaviour of the players of its first team yesterday evening, it will proceed to protect its economic, financial, image and disciplinary rights in all competent offices," said the statement.

It did not specify whether it meant that the players would face fines or even legal action. Napoli added that the decision about whether to continue with the retreat would lie with coach Carlo Ancelotti. A "media silence" was also imposed.

The club's flamboyant president Aurelio De Laurentiis ordered the 'ritiro' -- where the team is confined to a hotel or sometimes the club's own training base -- following Saturday's 2-1 defeat by AS Roma which left Napoli seventh in Serie A. De Laurentiis said it was for the team to get to know each other better rather than a punishment.

The 'ritiro' is a standard response to poor performances at Italian clubs although critics say it is outdated and makes highly paid professional players look like misbehaving school children. On Monday, Ancelotti said he did not like the decision but would have to go along with it.

Napoli, Serie A runners-up in three of the last four seasons, have won only one of their last five league games. Their troubles deepened with Tuesday's draw at home to the Austrian champions which meant they lost the leadership of their Champions League group. Former Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain coach Ancelotti refused to take part in a post-match news conference, heightening speculation of a rift between him and the club.

The team returned to Castel Volturno for a training session on Wednesday but videos posted by Italian media showed them leaving the premises afterwards. Napoli's next match is at home to Genoa in the league on Saturday.

Also Read: USAID launches Million Lives Club to improve lives of over 1 million people

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Veteran F Faried heading to China

Veteran forward Kenneth Faried has signed to play in China, it was reported Wednesday. Stadiums Jeff Goodman said Faried signed a one-year deal in excess of 2 million. Sportandos Emiliano Carchia, however, reported Farieds deal was worth 4....

UPDATE 3-Iran fuels centrifuges, resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow

Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the countrys Atomic Energy Organisation AEOI said on Thursday, further stepping away from its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. The agreement bans enrichment and...

Uber to let passengers record rides in effort to curb crime in Latin America

Uber said on Wednesday that it will allow passengers and drivers to record audio of their trips in Brazil and Mexico using a new feature in the app, as the ride-hailing company copes with recurring safety concerns during its trips.Uber has ...

Boris Johnson to tell Scotland: vote Conservative to stop independence bid

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Scotland on Thursday to say a Dec. 12 election victory for his Conservative Party will halt Scottish National Party SNP plans to hold another independence vote to break up the United Kingdom. Sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019