Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Isles top Sens, stretch win streak to 10; LeBron's triple-double rallies Lakers past Bulls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 05:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 05:21 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Russia drafting law to bar dopers from working in sports: minister

Russia is drawing up legislation that would bar people serving doping suspensions from working as sports officials or in sports schools, Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Wednesday, as the country boosts efforts to put its doping scandals behind it. Russia has faced heightened scrutiny in recent months after Reuters reported that two athletics coaches and one doctor suspended for doping were still working with athletes.

'Unique agreement' closes pay gap in Australia: FFA

Australian soccer's governing body said on Wednesday it has reached agreement with the players' union on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that "closes the pay gap" between the men's and women's national teams. Football Federation Australia (FFA) said the four-year deal would ensure the "Matildas", who reached the 2019 women's World Cup last 16, and the Socceroos would receive a 24% share of an agreed aggregate of generated revenues in 2019-20, rising by 1% each year.

NHL roundup: Isles top Sens, stretch win streak to 10

Cole Bardreau scored his first NHL goal -- on a penalty shot -- to give the red-hot New York Islanders the lead for good Tuesday night, when the Islanders ran their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-1 victory over the visiting Ottawa Senators. Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders, whose winning streak is the second-longest in team history behind only a 15-game run during the 1981-82 season, when New York won the third of four straight Stanley Cups. It is also the longest winning streak in the NHL since the Tampa Bay Lightning won 10 in a row from Feb. 9-27, 2019.

Athletics: Diamond League cuts eight disciplines for 2020 season

Eight disciplines have been axed from the core program of the 2020 Diamond League season, reducing the number to 24 -- 12 each for men and women -- to cater to a 90-minute broadcast window, the IAAF said on Wednesday. The Diamond League conducted research to decide which disciplines should be a part of the 2020 season and concluded that the men's and women's 200 meters, discus throw, triple jump and 3000m steeplechase will not be contested.

Rugby: Sonny who? Canadians ask as Wolfpack line up Williams

The rugby world was buzzing on Wednesday as talk intensified that Sonny Bill Williams, the sport's biggest name, was about to sign a record-breaking contract with the Toronto Wolfpack. At the same time, Canadians were asking Sonny who?

Doping: In swipe at Russia, U.S. says countries can't be allowed to 'steal' Olympic medals

The election of a new president of the World Anti-Doping Agency should give it the strength to stop countries stealing Olympic medals, the U.S. anti-doping chief said on Wednesday in remarks aimed at Russian state-sponsored doping. Speaking at WADA's World Conference on Doping in Sport, Travis Tygart, a strong critic of WADA's handling of a Russian doping scandal, said the Tokyo 2020 Games would be the fifth Olympics where doping was the main issue instead of athletes' performances.

Pregnant Morgan eyes Olympic return three months after giving birth

Alex Morgan, co-captain of U.S. women's national team, said she plans to play at the Tokyo Olympics even though the Games will take place just three months after she is due to give birth to her first child in April. "It's my goal to play there," Morgan told Reuters in an interview.

Soccer: Spanish federation to pay part of women players' wages to avoid strike

Spain's soccer federation (RFEF) has pledged 1.15 million euros to help pay the salaries of women's top-flight players in order to try to prevent a planned strike, it said on Wednesday. The decision followed a meeting between the players and RFEF president Luis Rubiales.

Doping: No point WADA looking into Salazar athletes - USADA's Tygart

There is no point in the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) looking into athletes who trained under banned coach Alberto Salazar because the U.S. Anti-doping Agency has already done that, USADA chief Travis Tygart said on Wednesday. WADA chief Craig Reedie said this week the anti-doping body would begin investigating the athletes who are part of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP).

NBA roundup: LeBron's triple-double rallies Lakers past Bulls

LeBron James registered a triple-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers stormed back from a 19-point second-half deficit for a 118-112 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Quinn Cook added 17 points off the bench for Los Angeles, which won its sixth game in a row. Anthony Davis finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots in his return to his hometown. The Lakers outscored the Bulls 38-19 during the fourth quarter.

Also Read: Olympic chief urges focus on cheating athletes' 'entourage'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

