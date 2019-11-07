International Development News
Development News Edition

Man City miss chance to reach knockouts as Walker ends game in goal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 09:16 IST
Man City miss chance to reach knockouts as Walker ends game in goal
Image Credit: Pexels

Manchester City missed the chance to qualify for the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, being held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta in a game they finished with right-back Kyle Walker in goal. Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson was replaced at half-time with a muscle problem, before substitute Claudio Bravo was sent off in the final 10 minutes.

City had gone ahead with an early Raheem Sterling goal on seven minutes at the San Siro, but Croatian Mario Pasalic headed in the equaliser four minutes after the break to earn his side their first Champions League point. Man City are top of Group C with 10 points from four games, with Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb both on five.

The match finished amid drama when Bravo was shown a straight red card for bringing down Josip Ilicic nine minutes from time. After minutes of confusion, Pep Guardiola finally pulled off Riyad Mahrez with Walker taking Bravo's shirt.

"There were 10 minutes to go and we could think the worst," said City coach Guardiola. "Kyle Walker was suggested because of his courage and he's quick.

"Congratulations to him for helping the team and going in this position." Walker just about kept out Ruslan Malinovsky's effort from the resulting free-kick but Atalanta failed to take advantage in the closing stages.

"But we reacted well with just one shot against us after that," added Guardiola. "We had a good first half, you don't ask the Italian teams how difficult it is playing against Atalanta, so the first half, we were outstanding. In the second half we suffered a lot."

City had dominated the first half, with Sterling opening the scoring by slotting into the corner after a clever flick from Gabriel Jesus. But the Brazilian missed a penalty before the break, dragging an awful effort wide after an Ilicic handball.

The second half was more evenly balanced, with the Bergamo side pushing forward. The Italians levelled when Alejandro Gomez crossed for Pasalic to power a header past Bravo.

"It's tough to cause problems for Manchester City," said Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini. "We struggled until they missed the penalty. That was the turning point of the match.

"In the end we were hoping to win the match. I don't think the minutes added on at the end reflected how much time the match was stopped for. "Obviously we do still have a chance to go through. We absolutely have to win against Dinamo Zagreb.

"The aim is to qualify, but we can at least try to get Europa League football." (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Hollywood's Superman Christopher Dennis passes away at 52

Christopher Dennis, who entertained audiences as Hollywood Boulevards Superman, passed away at the age of 52. According to TMZ, the actor took his last breath on Saturday in the San Fernando Valley, reported The Hollywood Reporter.He was kn...

Equities range-bound in early trade, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Thursday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost the beleaguered real estate sector. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 116 points a...

No nod for tax on clicking pictures in Goa village: Minister

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Thursday said his department has not granted any permission for the imposition of a Swachhta Tax on clicking photographs in the scenic Parra village of North Goa district. Ajgaonkar told PTI that th...

A disgrace, says South Africa great about weakened Olympics side

South Africa football legend Neil Tovey says a club-versus-country tug of war over the team that will compete in an Olympic Games qualifying tournament from this weekend is a disgrace. Egypt will host the November 8-22 competition for under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019