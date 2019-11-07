International Development News
Development News Edition

Juventus, Bayern and PSG seal last-16 berths, Man City made to wait

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 10:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 09:24 IST
Juventus, Bayern and PSG seal last-16 berths, Man City made to wait
Image Credit: pixabay

Douglas Costa scored a dramatic injury-time winner to send Juventus into the Champions League knockout stages after a 2-1 win at Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday, while Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich joined the Italian champions in the last 16. Mauro Icardi's first-half goal was enough for PSG to edge past Club Brugge 1-0 at the Parc des Princes, as Bayern labored to a 2-0 victory over Olympiakos.

Manchester City missed the chance to progress from Group C after a dramatic 1-1 draw at Atalanta which saw right-back Kyle Walker end the game in goal. Juventus knew three points in Russia would be enough to secure their passage to the knockout rounds, and took a fourth-minute lead through Aaron Ramsey.

Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick bounced in front of Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme, who inexplicably allowed the ball to squirm through his legs, with Ramsey prodding in from on the goal line. Aleksei Miranchuk quickly leveled for the hosts by tapping in the rebound after his own header had struck the post, with Maurizio Sarri's Juve then struggling to break their hosts down.

But Brazilian winger Costa came off the bench and netted a magnificent 93rd-minute winner, slipping the ball through the hapless Guilherme's legs after a mazy run. "He (Costa) is returning to top condition after an injury but he has enough quality to play anywhere on the pitch," said Juve coach Sarri.

- Icardi fires PSG through - ============================

PSG reached the last 16 for the eighth straight season, but a nervy display against Brugge will not have boosted hopes of the French champions making the semis for the first time since 1995. Icardi swept Thomas Tuchel's men into the lead midway through the first half with his eighth goal since joining on loan from Inter Milan.

But Belgian outfit Brugge should have grabbed a late equalizer, only for Mbaye Diagne to see his penalty saved by PSG 'keeper Keylor Navas. "It is logical we are annoyed after a game where I think we deserved something but you still end up empty-handed," said Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Managerless Bayern Munich had earlier become the first side to go through, as late goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic ended Olympiakos' resistance at the Allianz Arena. "I'm very happy with the performance, we're into the last 16 and that's what counts," said Hansi Flick, who took over as interim coach after Niko Kovac was sacked on Sunday.

Bayern leads Tottenham at the top of Group B by five points, after last season's runners-up thrashed Red Star Belgrade 4-0 in Serbia. Son Heung-min scored twice just three days after being left devastated by his tackle which caused a horrific injury for Everton's Andre Gomes, with Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen also finding the net.

- Goalkeeper Walker helps City to point - ========================================= Premier League champions Man City were made to wait after Atalanta's second-half fightback at the San Siro. Raheem Sterling, who scored a hat-trick in City's 5-1 victory in the reverse fixture two weeks ago, put Pep Guardiola's men in front after only six minutes, but Gabriel Jesus dragged a dreadful penalty well wide shortly before half-time.

City goalkeeper Ederson was replaced by Claudio Bravo at the break as a precaution ahead of their crucial Sunday clash at Premier League leaders Liverpool. Chilean Bravo saw Mario Pasalic's header fly past him in the 49th minute, but worse was to come when he was sent off with nine minutes remaining for hacking down Josip Ilicic.

Walker was brought on to play as 'keeper, and despite almost fumbling Ruslan Malinovsky's effort from the resulting free-kick into his own net, helped City secure a point. "I say again, thank you Kyle because it is not easy to take this responsibility to go on and be a goalkeeper and save the free-kick," said City full-back Benjamin Mendy.

Atletico Madrid also missed out on booking a last-16 place as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen. A bizarre Thomas Partey's own goal and Kevin Volland's second-half strike kept the Germans in contention to finish second behind Juventus in Group D despite Alvaro Morata's late consolation.

Shakhtar Donetsk snatched a thrilling 3-3 draw at Dinamo Zagreb thanks to two injury-time goals, including a 98th-minute penalty from Tete. Those two teams remain level on five points in Group C behind Man City, but Shakhtar is second due to having scored more away goals in their head-to-head matches. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan warns of possible attack if China's slowdown "becomes serious"

Beijing could resort to military conflict with self-ruled Taiwan to divert domestic pressure if a slowdown in the worlds second largest economy amid trade war threatens the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party, the islands foreign mini...

'Treat me like Laver', Court urges Tennis Australia

Polarising tennis great Margaret Court Thursday called on Tennis Australia to treat her like Rod Laver and issue a formal invitation to the Australian Open next year to commemorate her calendar-year Grand Slam jubilee. The first Slam of 202...

Hollywood's Superman Christopher Dennis passes away at 52

Christopher Dennis, who entertained audiences as Hollywood Boulevards Superman, passed away at the age of 52. According to TMZ, the actor took his last breath on Saturday in the San Fernando Valley, reported The Hollywood Reporter.He was kn...

Equities range-bound in early trade, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Thursday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost the beleaguered real estate sector. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 116 points a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019