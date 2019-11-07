Blues beat Oilers to stretch win streak to 6

Alex Pietrangelo collected one goal and two assists and Jaden Schwartz had a two-point night as the St. Louis Blues ran their winning streak to six games with a 5-2 road win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Goalie Jake Allen made 32 saves in the victory in a showdown between the top two squads in the Western Conference.

After the Blues fell behind less than three minutes into the game, Schwartz put the visitors on the board with a power-play goal at 6:02 of the opening frame. Schwartz was at the doorstep during the man-advantage and redirected Pietrangelo's point shot. Pietrangelo took his turn lighting the red light with another man-advantage marker 7:10 into the second period. Upon gaining the puck in the high slot, he ripped a long shot to put the Blues ahead. St. Louis had managed two goals on just eight shots at that point.

Robert Thomas made it 3-1 at 15:18 of the middle frame with a goal-scorer's goal. Thomas took the puck in the left circle and wired a top-shelf shot over goaltender Mike Smith's glove hand. Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev added empty-net goals in the final minute to round out the scoring.

Edmonton's Connor McDavid opened the scoring 2:46 into the game. While the Blues were all paying attention to Leon Draisaitl, McDavid was fed the puck at the bottom of the left circle and ripped a five-hole shot. Smith also got an assist on the goal. Zack Kassian gave the Oilers a shot of hope by making it a 3-2 game with 8:58 left in the third, but that's as close as the hosts could come before the empty-netters.

The win came at a price for the Blues, though. Forward Alexander Steen left the game in the final minute of the second period after a collision with Oilers forward Alex Chiasson and suffered a lower-body injury. Smith stopped 20 shots in the loss.

--Field Level Media

