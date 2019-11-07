International Development News
Development News Edition

Mandhana, Rodrigues lead India to ODI series win in Caribbean

  • PTI
  • |
  • Northsound
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 11:39 IST
Mandhana, Rodrigues lead India to ODI series win in Caribbean
Image Credit: Twitter(@BCCI)

Comeback-girl Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues hit contrasting half-centuries to lead the Indian women's team to a 2-1 series victory over the West Indies with a comfortable six-wicket win in the deciding third ODI, here. Mandhana, who missed the first two matches of the series due to a toe injury, smashed a 63-ball 74 and raised a match-winning 141-run partnership with fellow opener Rodrigues (69 off 92) on Wednesday night.

A solid foundation in place, India cruised to the 195-run target in 42.1 overs after the Indian bowlers did a commendable job of bowling out the hosts for a sub-par 194 in exact 50 overs. During the course of her innings, Mandhana became the fastest Indian woman to score 2,000 runs in One-Day Internationals. The 23-year-old reached the milestone in her 51st innings.

Seasoned pacer Jhulan Goswami (2/30) and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav (2/35) shared four wickets between them, troubling the rival middle order after the West Indies elected to bat. It was pacer Shikha Pandey and leg-spinner Rajeshwari Gaekwad, who removed the top-order as five of the six Indian bowlers in action, were among wickets.

Stafanie Taylor kept fighting for the hosts with a combative 79-run knock but ran short of partners as other West Indies batters struggled to negotiate India's attack. Apart from Taylor only Atacy-Ann King showed some stomach for fight with a 45-ball 38.

Left-handed Mandhana was her usual aggressive self, punishing the West Indies bowlers with nine shots to the fence and three over the ropes. It was her first ODI since the home series against England in February and third half-century in a row, having scored 63 and 66 against the British team in Mumbai.

Rodrigues, who had scored 41 in India's defeat in the opening ODI, took 92 balls for her 69-run knock which had six boundaries. The two teams will now play a five-match Twenty20 series, beginning Sunday at Gros Islet.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 194 all out in 50 overs (Stafanie Taylor 79, Stacy Ann King 38; Jhulan Goswami 2/30)

India: 195 for 4 in 42.1 overs (Smriti Mandhana 77, Jemimah Rodrigues 69; Hayley Mathews 3/27).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Pollution leads to formation of foam on river Yamuna

Post Diwali, the national capital and its adjoining regions have been experiencing a severe pollution crisis. The situation has become so grave that not only the air, even the water bodies situated in Delhi such as the Yamuna river near Kal...

Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on The Ramsay Brothers

The Ramsay Brothers who revolutionised the horror genre for the Indian cinema with their low-budget movies in the 1970s and 80s, are getting a biopic on their life with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn attached as producer. Devgn and Priti Sinha h...

James Dean to be digitally brought to life for Vietnam War movie

Hollywood legend James Dean, who died at the age of 24 in a car crash in 1955, is being brought back to the big screen with the help of CGI visual effects for the Vietnam era movie Finding Jack. Dean, whose fame rests on just three films --...

Satoransky’s career-high 27 lead Bulls past Hawks

Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 27 points and the visiting Chicago Bulls ended a two-game losing streak with a 113-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Satoransky entered the game averaging 6.5 points and had not scored in doub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019