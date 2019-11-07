International Development News
Development News Edition

Grizzlies rely on 3s to shoot down Timberwolves

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 12:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 12:03 IST
Grizzlies rely on 3s to shoot down Timberwolves
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Dillon Brooks and Jae Crowder combined to make nine 3-pointers, and a big fourth quarter from Ja Morant powered the host Memphis Grizzlies past the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-121 on Wednesday. Memphis snapped a three-game losing skid in a game it led virtually wire to wire. A season-high 37-point first quarter set the Grizzlies on their way.

Minnesota stayed within striking distance much of the game paced by Andrew Wiggins' 30 points. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double (25 points, 13 rebounds) in his return from a two-game suspension. The Timberwolves were within seven points late in the fourth quarter, but a floating bank shot by Morant extended the Grizzlies' lead to double-digits with 3:48 to play. It never dipped into single figures again.

Brooks scored 31 points to lead all scorers on a night when the Grizzlies hit the franchise's highest single-game point total in 12 years. They scored 144 in a nine-point win over the Golden State Warriors in 2007. Memphis rookie Morant, who came into Wednesday's contest the team's leading scorer and in the NBA's top 10 for fourth-quarter scoring average, took his late-game production to another level. He scored 14 of his 26 points in the final 12 minutes. Brooks actually outscored him, dropping 16 in the final quarter.

The Grizzlies also got 18 points from Crowder, who was 4-of-6 from behind the 3-point line. And Jonas Valanciunas finished with 10 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Rookie Brandon Clarke returned to a reserve role after making his first career start in Memphis' previous game. But with Jaren Jackson Jr. going 0-for-5 from the floor in his return from injury, Clarke had an efficient reserve performance with eight rebounds and 18 points on perfect 7-for-7 shooting.

Memphis outscored Minnesota with 52 bench points to the Timberwolves' 31. Treveon Graham led the Minnesota reserves with 10 points. Rookie Jarrett Culver scored 15 points and Robert Covington added 13 in the losing effort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: 76ers lose game to Jazz, Simmons to injury

Donovan Mitchell recorded 24 points, eight assists and five rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 106-104 victory over visiting Philadelphia on Wednesday night at Salt Lake City on a night the 76ers lost guard Ben Simmons to a shoulder injury...

French police clear migrant camp in Paris

French police started clearing a migrant tent camp in northern Paris on Thursday, a day after the government announced a tightening of French immigration policy. Buses took away hundreds of people in the Porte de la Chapelle area, where ill...

Boost morale of force: Retired officers in letter to LG, Delhi Police chief

Retired officers of the Delhi Police have written a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and its chief Amulya Patnaik, saying steps should be taken to boost the morale of the force after the recent stand-off with lawyers. The Delhi Police Reti...

Sena meet ends; resolution authorises Uddhav Thackeray

Sena meet ends resolution authorises Uddhav Thackerayto take final decision on govt formation MLA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019