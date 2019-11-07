International Development News
Development News Edition

CM Gautam, Abrar Kazi arrested for spot-fixing in KPL

Former Karnataka Ranji players CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi have been arrested on charges for spot-fixing in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) final earlier this year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 16:44 IST
CM Gautam, Abrar Kazi arrested for spot-fixing in KPL
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Ranji players CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi have been arrested on charges for spot-fixing in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) final earlier this year. Gautam, the skipper of Bellary Tuskers and his teammate Kazi allegedly accepted Rs 20 lakh to bat slowly in the final against Hubli Tigers, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Both cricketers were also allegedly involved in fixing another match against the Bengaluru Blasters in the tournament. "The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has made two important arrests in the KPL spot-fixing scandal. Bellary team captain CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi were arrested. They did spot-fixing in KPL 2019 finals between Hubli and Bellary. They were paid Rs 20 lakhs for slow batting. Also, they fixed another match against the Bangalore team. Further investigations are on and more arrests will be made," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police as saying.

Gautam is a big name in Karnataka Cricket and he was a key player in the side that won back-to-back domestic competition laurels in 2013-14 and 2015-16. He moved to Goa this season after nine years with his home team Karnataka. He has also played for India A and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.

On the other hand, Kazi, a bowling all-rounder, has played under Gautam for a few matches. He had a stop-start career with Karnataka before moving to Nagaland last year. (ANI)

Also Read: KPL match fixing scandal: CCB arrests CM Gautam, 1 other for alleged involvement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Saffronisation of Valluvar is to divert public attention: CPIM

The recent incident of saffronisation of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar was part of the tactics of the BJP to divert peoples attention from issues such as unemployment and economic slowdown, CPI M politburo member G Ramakrishnan said on Thu...

Pak cleric Rehman's anti-govt protest enters 7th day

Efforts to break the deadlock between the Opposition and the Imran Khan government remained inconclusive on Thursday as the massive protest led by firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman against Prime Minister Imran Khan enter...

Realty stocks jump up to 8.2 pc on Rs 25,000 cr fund booster

Realty stocks closed up to 8.2 per cent higher on Thursday after the government approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund for 1,600 stalled housing projects, which is expected to jumpstart consumption and give a boost to real estate and allied sector...

Engine of Ajmer-Puri Express catches fire, no casualty

The engine of Ajmer-Puri Express on Thursday caught fire near Handapa railway station in Odishas Angul district, railway officials said. However, there was no report of any casualty, the official said. The station manager of Handapa Statio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019