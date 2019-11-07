International Development News
Development News Edition

Ridhima inches closer to fourth win of season on Hero WPG Tour

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:12 IST
Ridhima inches closer to fourth win of season on Hero WPG Tour
Image Credit: Pixabay

Ridhima Dilawari, who has already won three times this season, opened up a massive six-shot lead with one more round to go in the 14thLeg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday. Overnight co-leader Ridhima, who was one of the four players to shoot a sub-par round on the first day, was the only one of them to repeat the effort, as she brought home 71 to go with her first-round 69 and get to four-under 140 in the Rupees Eight lakh event.

Amandeep Drall, the only other player to shoot under par in the second round, added 71 to her first-round 75 to leap to 146 and sole second place. Meanwhile, Diksha Dagar, who shared the first-round lead with Ridhima, suffered a severe reversal of form with six bogeys and no birdies as her 78 saw her fall to three-over 147 and third place.

Gaurika Bishnoi, a leader on the Hero Order of Merit, was also unable to land any birdies as she had three bogeys and a double on the Par-4 12th hole for a 77 that saw her at four-over 148 and fourth place. Tvesa Malik, the other player apart from Ridhima with three wins this season, did have two birdies, but she also gave away six bogeys and a double bogey. Her back nine was a nightmare with four bogeys and a double on the Par-5 14th as she dropped to fifth place at five-over 149.

Smriti Mehra (77-76) was sixth and Anousha Tripathi (79-76) was seventh. Siddhi Kapoor (82-74) and Saaniya Sharma (78-78) were tied eighth as three players -- Ishvari Prasanna (80-77), Astha Madan (77-80) and Neha Tripathi (77-80) were tied tenth. In the final round, Ridhima will play with Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall, and unless there is a big change in fortunes, Ridhima is looking good to win her fourth title of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Iran holding IAEA inspector was 'outrageous provocation' -U.S.

The European Union and the United States expressed concern on Thursday at Irans holding of an inspector from the U.N. nuclear watchdog last week, with the U.S. envoy to the agency calling it an outrageous provocation that must have conseque...

Friends of Rwandan Rugby continues to support RRF through training coaches

Friends of Rwandan Rugby a small, innovative charity based in the United Kingdom has continued to support the Rwandan Rugby Federation RRF RwandaRugby.com, through training coaches, as well as children and donating rugby equipment to help b...

UPDATE 4-Iraqi forces kill four protesters in Baghdad, southern port blocked

Iraqi security forces shot dead at least four anti-government protesters in central Baghdad on Thursday, police and medical sources said, as weeks of deadly unrest showed no signs of abating.Another 35 people were wounded in the clashes nea...

UPDATE 1-Russia to cut dollar share in National Wealth Fund, finance ministry source says

Russia is planning to lower the share of the U.S. dollar in its National Wealth Fund, part of its sovereign reserves, as it looks to diversify its foreign currency holdings in 2020, a source at the finance ministry said on Thursday. The cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019