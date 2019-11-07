Ridhima inches closer to fourth win of season on Hero WPG Tour

Ridhima Dilawari, who has already won three times this season, opened up a massive six-shot lead with one more round to go in the 14thLeg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday. Overnight co-leader Ridhima, who was one of the four players to shoot a sub-par round on the first day, was the only one of them to repeat the effort, as she brought home 71 to go with her first-round 69 and get to four-under 140 in the Rupees Eight lakh event.

Amandeep Drall, the only other player to shoot under par in the second round, added 71 to her first-round 75 to leap to 146 and sole second place. Meanwhile, Diksha Dagar, who shared the first-round lead with Ridhima, suffered a severe reversal of form with six bogeys and no birdies as her 78 saw her fall to three-over 147 and third place.

Gaurika Bishnoi, a leader on the Hero Order of Merit, was also unable to land any birdies as she had three bogeys and a double on the Par-4 12th hole for a 77 that saw her at four-over 148 and fourth place. Tvesa Malik, the other player apart from Ridhima with three wins this season, did have two birdies, but she also gave away six bogeys and a double bogey. Her back nine was a nightmare with four bogeys and a double on the Par-5 14th as she dropped to fifth place at five-over 149.

Smriti Mehra (77-76) was sixth and Anousha Tripathi (79-76) was seventh. Siddhi Kapoor (82-74) and Saaniya Sharma (78-78) were tied eighth as three players -- Ishvari Prasanna (80-77), Astha Madan (77-80) and Neha Tripathi (77-80) were tied tenth. In the final round, Ridhima will play with Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall, and unless there is a big change in fortunes, Ridhima is looking good to win her fourth title of the season.

