India opt to field in must-win game
India opted to field in the second T20 International against Bangladesh here on Thursday. Both teams did not make any changes to their respective playing eleven.
Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 following their seven-wicket win in Delhi on Sunday. Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed. Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah(captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.
