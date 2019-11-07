International Development News
The following are the top/expected stories at 21.15 hours

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of second T20 between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot.

*Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD WOM

Mandhana, Rodrigues lead India to ODI series win in Caribbean North Sound (Antigua), Nov 7 (PTI) Comeback-girl Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues hit contrasting half-centuries to lead the Indian women's team to a 2-1 series victory over the West Indies with a comfortable six-wicket win in the deciding third ODI, here.

SPO-CRI-FIXING-LD ARREST

Former Karnataka Ranji players Gautam, Qazi arrested in KPL spot-fixing scandal Bengaluru, Nov 7 (PTI) C M Gautam, a first-class player who turned up for three IPL teams, and his former Karnataka teammate Abrar Qazi were on Thursday arrested for allegedly accepting money to spot-fix in the scandal-ridden Karnataka Premier League.

SPO-BAD-LD IND

Kashyap, Praneeth knocked out of China Open Fuzhou (China), Nov 7 (PTI Indian shuttlers Parupalli Kashyap and B Sai Praneeth were both ousted in the second round of the men's singles event at the China Open here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-AFGHAN-TALL

Tall Afghan fan manages to grab eyeballs but not room Lucknow, Nov 7 (PTI) Where the star-studded cricket teams failed, an Afghanistan fan, standing tall at 8 feet and two-inch, grabbed plenty of eyeballs. The downside was that he struggled to find accommodation.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WI-SQUAD

Shakera Selman back in West Indies' T20 squad for India series North Sound (Antigua) Nov 7 (PTI) All-rounder Shakera Selman returned to the West Indies' 14-member squad for the five-match Twenty20 series against India women beginning on Saturday in St Lucia.

SPO-FOOT-IND-U19

India face Saudi Arabia AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia), Nov 7 (PTI) India will take on hosts Saudi Arabia in their second match of the AFC U-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers here on Friday.

SPO-HOCK-RUPINDER

Pro League will serve as good preparation for Olympics: Rupinder New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) India will make its debut in the second edition of FIH Pro League in January and senior dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh feels it will serve as an ideal preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-BANGLA-MOMINUL

Captaincy was unexpected, never thought I'll lead Bangladesh: Mominul Dhaka, Nov 7 (PTI) Mominul Haque was "not ready at all" for Test captaincy but the thought of leading Bangladesh against Virat Kohli's India makes him feel good.

SPO-TENNIS-DAVIS-IND

We were surprised by ITF's decision to shift tie to neutral venue: AITA By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The national tennis federation on Thursday said an unflattering perception was being created about it in the wake of Mahesh Bhupathi’s removal as captain when it actually selected Rohit Rajpal because the ITF till the last moment had not given the impression that it will move the Davis Cup tie out of Islamabad.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Sharma Tied-37th; favourite Rose sixth in Turkey

Antalya, Nov 7 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma finished with back-to-back birdies to salvage a round that seemed to be getting out of hand after the first 10 holes in the first round of the Turkish Airlines Open here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-GAUTAM-CONTRACT-GCA GCA terminates Gautam's contract after being arrested for fixing

Rajkot, Nov 7 (PTI) The Goa Cricket Association (GCA) on Thursday terminated C M Gautam's contract and named Darshan Misal as the new captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which begins on Friday, after the wicket-keeper batsman was arrested for spot-fixing in a domestic league.

SPO-CRI-KXIP-BCCI KXIP's proposal to BCCI: National anthem before start of every IPL game

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has written to the BCCI, insisting that the Indian national anthem be played before the start of every IPL game, commencing with the 2020 edition.

SPO-CHESS-ANAND

Anand, Carlsen top draw in Tata Steel Grand Chess Tour penultimate leg Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand will aim to seal a World Finals berth in the star-studded Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz 2019, to be held here from November 22-26.

SPO-IND-SHOOT

Chinki keeps Olympic quota hopes alive; Vivaan, Esha win double gold Doha, Nov 7 (PTI) Chinki Yadav kept alive India's hopes of securing the second Olympic quota in women's 25m Pistol, clinging to fifth place in the first round qualification of the Asian Shooting Championship here on Thursday.

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

UPDATE 1-Doping-WADA President-elect Banka vows to get tough on Russia

World Anti-doping Agency WADA President-elect Witold Banka pledged on Thursday to be tough on Russia if the country is proven to have manipulated the doping data of its athletes.The Polish Tourism and Sports Minister, who was officially app...

UPDATE 1-No sign of new cabinet as Lebanese leaders meet, bank curbs continue

Lebanons outgoing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri met President Michel Aoun on Thursday without announcing progress towards forming a new government, as banking sources said most financial transfers out of the country remained blocked.Already...

Prohibitory orders in Palghar district

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the entire Palghar district of Maharashtra from Thursday to November 20 ahead of the verdict in the Ayodhya case. District Collector Kailas Shinde issued the orders with a view to maintaining law and ...

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Adityanath directs officials to crack down on those disrupting peace

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya land dispute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a video conference with all the District Magistrates and senior officials directing them to crack down on those trying...
