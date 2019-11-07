The following are the top/expected stories at 21.15 hours

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of second T20 between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot.

*Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD WOM

Mandhana, Rodrigues lead India to ODI series win in Caribbean North Sound (Antigua), Nov 7 (PTI) Comeback-girl Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues hit contrasting half-centuries to lead the Indian women's team to a 2-1 series victory over the West Indies with a comfortable six-wicket win in the deciding third ODI, here.

SPO-CRI-FIXING-LD ARREST

Former Karnataka Ranji players Gautam, Qazi arrested in KPL spot-fixing scandal Bengaluru, Nov 7 (PTI) C M Gautam, a first-class player who turned up for three IPL teams, and his former Karnataka teammate Abrar Qazi were on Thursday arrested for allegedly accepting money to spot-fix in the scandal-ridden Karnataka Premier League.

SPO-BAD-LD IND

Kashyap, Praneeth knocked out of China Open Fuzhou (China), Nov 7 (PTI Indian shuttlers Parupalli Kashyap and B Sai Praneeth were both ousted in the second round of the men's singles event at the China Open here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-AFGHAN-TALL

Tall Afghan fan manages to grab eyeballs but not room Lucknow, Nov 7 (PTI) Where the star-studded cricket teams failed, an Afghanistan fan, standing tall at 8 feet and two-inch, grabbed plenty of eyeballs. The downside was that he struggled to find accommodation.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WI-SQUAD

Shakera Selman back in West Indies' T20 squad for India series North Sound (Antigua) Nov 7 (PTI) All-rounder Shakera Selman returned to the West Indies' 14-member squad for the five-match Twenty20 series against India women beginning on Saturday in St Lucia.

SPO-FOOT-IND-U19

India face Saudi Arabia AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia), Nov 7 (PTI) India will take on hosts Saudi Arabia in their second match of the AFC U-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers here on Friday.

SPO-HOCK-RUPINDER

Pro League will serve as good preparation for Olympics: Rupinder New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) India will make its debut in the second edition of FIH Pro League in January and senior dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh feels it will serve as an ideal preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-BANGLA-MOMINUL

Captaincy was unexpected, never thought I'll lead Bangladesh: Mominul Dhaka, Nov 7 (PTI) Mominul Haque was "not ready at all" for Test captaincy but the thought of leading Bangladesh against Virat Kohli's India makes him feel good.

SPO-TENNIS-DAVIS-IND

We were surprised by ITF's decision to shift tie to neutral venue: AITA By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The national tennis federation on Thursday said an unflattering perception was being created about it in the wake of Mahesh Bhupathi’s removal as captain when it actually selected Rohit Rajpal because the ITF till the last moment had not given the impression that it will move the Davis Cup tie out of Islamabad.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Sharma Tied-37th; favourite Rose sixth in Turkey

Antalya, Nov 7 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma finished with back-to-back birdies to salvage a round that seemed to be getting out of hand after the first 10 holes in the first round of the Turkish Airlines Open here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-GAUTAM-CONTRACT-GCA GCA terminates Gautam's contract after being arrested for fixing

Rajkot, Nov 7 (PTI) The Goa Cricket Association (GCA) on Thursday terminated C M Gautam's contract and named Darshan Misal as the new captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which begins on Friday, after the wicket-keeper batsman was arrested for spot-fixing in a domestic league.

SPO-CRI-KXIP-BCCI KXIP's proposal to BCCI: National anthem before start of every IPL game

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has written to the BCCI, insisting that the Indian national anthem be played before the start of every IPL game, commencing with the 2020 edition.

SPO-CHESS-ANAND

Anand, Carlsen top draw in Tata Steel Grand Chess Tour penultimate leg Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand will aim to seal a World Finals berth in the star-studded Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz 2019, to be held here from November 22-26.

SPO-IND-SHOOT

Chinki keeps Olympic quota hopes alive; Vivaan, Esha win double gold Doha, Nov 7 (PTI) Chinki Yadav kept alive India's hopes of securing the second Olympic quota in women's 25m Pistol, clinging to fifth place in the first round qualification of the Asian Shooting Championship here on Thursday.

